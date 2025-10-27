WHO/Europe Mission Arrives in Turkmenistan to Support Validation of Eliminating Mother-to-Child Transmission of Hepatitis B and Syphilis

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan – 25 October 2025 – A consultative and technical mission from the World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe (WHO/Europe) has concluded its work in Ashgabat. The mission, running from October 20-25, 2025, was focused on supporting Turkmenistan in the process of validating the elimination of vertical (mother-to-child) transmission of Hepatitis B and Syphilis.

The expert delegation included Dr. Vyacheslav Grankov, WHO/Europe Coordinator for the elimination of vertical transmission of viral hepatitis and STIs, along with specialists from the Robert Koch Institute in Germany: Dr. Michael Brandl (Hepatitis B program aspects), Dr. Julia Mutevelli (Data quality), and Ida Sperle-Heupel (Health systems).

The primary objectives of the mission were to provide technical assistance to the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and review progress towards achieving national targets. This work aligns with the Regional Action Plans for the elimination of AIDS, viral hepatitis, and STIs for 2022-2030 and supports the regional “Triple Elimination” initiative.

Over the five-day visit, the mission team held high-level meetings with leadership from the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, including Deputy Ministers and department heads. The agenda also included visits to key national health institutions, such as the Management of Infectious Diseases Centers, the Scientific-Clinical Center for Maternal and Child Health, the Public Health and Nutrition Center, and the National Red Crescent Society.

A key event on October 23 was a seminar with the National Working Group, aimed at developing a detailed roadmap and action plan for the validation of dual elimination in Turkmenistan. The mission concluded with debriefing meetings at the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and the WHO Country Office to outline the results and plan future steps. ///nCa, 27 October 2025 (in cooperation with WHO Turkmenistan)