President of Turkmenistan Approves Proposals to Strengthen Cooperation with the UN – Awaza Program of Action and Ashgabat’s Priority Positions on Global Issues on the Agenda

On 17 October 2025, during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov presented a report on cooperation within the framework of the Strategic Advisory Council “Turkmenistan–UN.” Established in March 2024 by a decree of the President of Turkmenistan, this council serves as a platform for discussing priority areas of partnership with the United Nations, covering key spheres such as peace and security, economy, sustainable development, education, climate change, and humanitarian issues.

To date, four meetings of the council have been held, with the latest taking place on October 16, 2025. During this meeting, critical issues were addressed, shaping the next steps in strengthening cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN.

Key Outcomes of the 4th Meeting

One of the primary outcomes of the Strategic Council’s meeting was the preliminary approval of the final version of the Framework Program for Cooperation in Sustainable Development for 2026–2030. This program, the fifth since 2005, forms the basis for collaboration in national, regional, and international policies, as well as in socio-economic and environmental spheres, contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Participants also discussed joint actions to implement initiatives outlined in Turkmenistan’s Priority Positions at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Special attention was given to the outcomes of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, held in August 2025 at the “Awaza” National Tourism Zone. The participants reviewed the implementation of documents adopted during the conference, including the Awaza Political Declaration and the Awaza Program of Action for 2024–2034.

Additionally, the meeting addressed joint program projects in areas such as youth policy, methane emission reduction, digital technology development, and the energy sector, along with plans for their implementation in the near future.

Proposals for Further Turkmenistan-UN Cooperation

During the 4th meeting of the Strategic Advisory Council, specific proposals were put forward and presented for the consideration of the President of Turkmenistan:

1. SDG Seminar: It was proposed to hold a seminar in the last week of October 2025, involving representatives of state institutions, public organizations, and UN agency staff. The event will focus on strengthening SDG reporting in Turkmenistan in line with the Roadmap.

2. Joint Action Program: It was suggested to develop a Joint Action Program to implement Turkmenistan’s Priority Positions at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, with the participation of representatives from Turkmenistan and the UN.

3. National Roadmap: It was recommended to prepare a National Roadmap to implement the documents adopted at the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

4. Interagency Coordinating Commission: To ensure systematic discussion and enhance the effectiveness of programs and projects implemented jointly with the UN, it was proposed to establish an Interagency Coordinating Commission, with its first meeting scheduled for November 2025.

Summarizing the report, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that relations between Turkmenistan and the UN are steadily developing, strengthening the country’s position on the international stage. The head of state highlighted the importance of further expanding cooperation within the framework of the Strategic Advisory Council and approved the proposed initiatives.

Thus, the 4th meeting of the Strategic Advisory Council “Turkmenistan–UN” and the proposals presented lay the foundation for the practical implementation of Turkmenistan’s initiatives outlined at the UN General Assembly session and the outcomes of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries. In turn, the realization of these initiatives and actions aligns with the core principle of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development: “leaving no one behind.” ///nCa, 18 October 2025