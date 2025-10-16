The Consul General of Turkmenistan in Istanbul presented the Consular Patent

On October 16, 2025, Ovezgeldi Jumanazarov, newly appointed Consul General of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Türkiye (Istanbul), presented his Consular Patent to the Director of the General Directorate of the Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Gülsun Erkul.

During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the development of mutually beneficial political, diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Türkiye.

Diplomats also emphasized that they will continue to make every effort to deepen and expand relations between the two states. ///nCa, 16 October 2025