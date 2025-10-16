Grand Prix of the Chess Federation of Turkmenistan Held in Mary for the First Time

The latest stage of the prestigious Grand Prix series organized by the Chess Federation of Turkmenistan took place in the city of Mary from October 7 to 12, 2025. The tournament brought together the strongest players in Turkmenistan, all competing for spots in the Grand Prix final

Wide Geography, High Status, and Fierce Competition

This fourth stage welcomed 141 participants (91 in the open category and 50 in the women’s division). The tournament followed the Swiss system over 9 rounds with classical time control—each player had 90 minutes per game plus a 30-second increment per move starting from the first.

Notably, the tournament was included in the FIDE international rating system, making its results significant not only nationally but also in the global chess arena.

Women’s Tournament: Confident Leadership by Leyla Shohradova

In the women’s category, Leyla Shohradova, a student at the International University of Oil and Gas named after Y. Kakayev and a FIDE Woman Candidate Master, proved her dominance by scoring 8.5 out of 9 points. Leyla had previously won the Dashoguz stage with a perfect score of 9 out of 9.

Following her successful performance in Mary, she gained 24 Elo points and surpassed the 2100 mark, earning her the title of FIDE Woman Master.

The silver medal went to Ogulsuray Bayrambaeva, a student at the Turkmen State Institute of Physical Culture and Sports, who scored 7 points. The same score was achieved by bronze medalist Enesh Arazmedova, but she lost out on silver due to tiebreak criteria.

Thus, the entire women’s podium was claimed by students of the capital’s chess and checkers school.

Open Category: Fierce Battles and the Triumph of Youth

The tournament winner was Amanmuhammet Khommadov, a student at the Turkmen State Institute of Physical Culture and Sports, who scored 8 out of 9 points. This victory marked his second Grand Prix win, having previously triumphed in the Ashgabat stage.

A student of Ashgabat’s specialized chess school, Amanmuhammet represents the new generation of Turkmen chess players. His performance was a vivid testament to the potential of the country’s youth.

The silver medal was claimed by Vepaly Khalynyazov, the reigning champion of the men’s top league and a student at the Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Construction. He scored 7 points and demonstrated mature play throughout the tournament.

To determine the bronze medalist, organizers had to conduct a tiebreak match. Shahrukh Turaev and Shageldi Kurbandurdyyev had identical scores, equal coefficients, and a draw in their head-to-head game.

According to tournament regulations, a blitz tiebreak was held. The players first contested two blitz games, ending in a 1:1 draw. The winner was then decided in an Armageddon game, where White had 5 minutes, Black 4 minutes, and a draw counted as a win for Black.

Following the draw, Shageldi Kurbandurdyyev played Black. In a tense match, Shahrukh Turaev showed great focus and composure to win, securing third place in the final standings.

Chess Federation Grand Prix: Steady Progress Forward

The Grand Prix series, launched by the Chess Federation of Turkmenistan in 2025, has become a key initiative for promoting chess across the country’s regions and discovering new stars and talents.

The next and final stage of the Grand Prix will be held in Turkmenbashi, where another intense and spectacular competition is expected.

The Grand Prix finals will take place in Ashgabat, where winners in both the open and women’s categories will be determined. Champions will earn direct entry into Turkmenistan’s Higher League for 2026./// Chess Federation of Turkmenistan, 16 October 2025