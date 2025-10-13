Premieres of TRT Avaz in Ashgabat: The Wisdom of Centuries in Magtymguly Poetry and the Technologies of the Future in Arkadag City

Elvira Kadyrova and Ravilya Kadyrova

On 13 October 2025, Ashgabat hosted the screening of two short documentary films, “Wise Turkmen Magtymguly” and “Arkadag, City of the Future”, produced by the Turkish television channel TRT Avaz. The event was part of celebrations marking the 34th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence and the 30th anniversary of its neutrality status.

TRT Avaz, an international Turkish television channel under Türkiye’s national broadcaster TRT, focuses on the Turkic world, with programs aimed at strengthening cultural and spiritual ties among Turkic peoples.

The first film, “Wise Turkmen Magtymguly”, is dedicated to Magtymguly Fragi, one of the greatest poets of Turkmen literature and the broader Turkic world. The film visualizes the universal messages of Magtymguly, the radiant wisdom of his poetry, and his enduring place in the cultural memory of the people, aiming to pass his ideas on to new generations.

As Uğur Sami Gezer, TRT’s representative in Turkmenistan, aptly noted while addressing the audience before the screening, “Magtymguly’s language is one of justice, mercy, and brotherhood… His words embody a shared intellect and unity of hearts that transcends centuries.”

The second premiere, the documentary “Arkadag, City of the Future”, highlights Turkmenistan’s journey toward a modern future through the lens of Arkadag city, showcasing its contemporary architecture, smart city infrastructure, and innovative vision. The film narrates the story of Arkadag’s founding, Turkmenistan’s current dynamism, and the nation’s aspirations for the future.

Yücel Kılıçkaya, coordinator of TRT Avaz, emphasized, “Arkadag is not just a modern city; it is a life project that prioritizes the well-being, health, and safety of the Turkmen people. For Turkmenistan, Arkadag symbolizes peace and happiness for its people and answers the question of what kind of city we can leave for future generations in the Turkic world.”

Both premieres are part of the large-scale creative project ‘Atawatan Turkmenistan’, which aims to showcase the shared historical and cultural values of Türkiye and Turkmenistan. The project has already covered almost all provinces of Turkmenistan, starting with a film about the beautiful white-marble capital, ‘Pearl City Ashgabat’. The creators have also explored the rich historical heritage of Merv, resulting in the films ‘The Capital Merv in the Footsteps of the Great Seljuks’ and ‘Spiritual Sultans of Merv’.

Attention has also been given to other key cultural centers, with audiences already introduced to stories about Kunya-Urgench, Nejmeddin Kubra, and the 360 saints. Among the project’s unique documentaries is ‘Fire of the Karakum’, dedicated to the world-famous Darvaza Crater.

It is clear that this creative partnership knows no bounds. “As the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Television, Radio Broadcasting, and Cinematography, we sincerely believe that our collaboration with TRT will not be limited to current activities but will expand in the future. […] We will continue to create new broadcast programs, documentaries, and digital content in joint creative projects with TRT. Furthermore, internships for young Turkmen journalists and camera operators in Türkiye, as well as visits by TRT specialists to Turkmenistan, will open new avenues for our cooperation,” said Annasahet Kakaev, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Television, Radio Broadcasting, and Cinematography.

The Ashgabat premiere vividly demonstrated how media collaboration between Türkiye and Turkmenistan serves as a powerful tool for preserving shared historical memory and promoting a modern vision for the development of the Turkic world. ///nCa, 13 October 2025