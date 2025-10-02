WHO hosts strategic roundtable on “Immune Patrol” rollout in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, October 1, 2025 – A roundtable convened at the UN Building in Ashgabat to advance the implementation of Immune Patrol, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) innovative digital learning tool designed to educate children about immunity, hygiene, and disease prevention.

The event brought together representatives of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, UNICEF Turkmenistan, and the WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan. The aim was to coordinate efforts for integrating Immune Patrol into Turkmenistan’s school curriculum. It was held under the joint WHO-European Union COVID-19 response initiative for Central Asia (Phase II) and aligned with the WHO Regional Director for Europe’s #Youth4Health initiative, which promotes youth engagement in health education through digital innovation.

During the roundtable, participants engaged in focused discussions on several key priorities, including the establishment of a joint working group—comprising representatives from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan—to oversee the implementation and integration of the Immune Patrol digital tool into the national curriculum.

They also discussed the development of a national action plan for a phased rollout, the launch of WHO’s educational program for children, and the pilot testing of a downloadable offline version to enhance accessibility. Additionally, plans were made to organize teacher training sessions during the current academic year to ensure the effective use of the tool in classrooms.

Participants also reviewed progress to date, explored implementation strategies, and agreed on concrete next steps to expand the tool’s reach in pilot schools.

Immune Patrol offers an engaging, child-friendly platform that teaches essential health concepts through interactive gameplay. As Turkmenistan continues to prioritize health education, this initiative represents a forward-looking investment in the well-being and scientific literacy of its youngest citizens.

Immune Patrol provides an interactive and scientifically grounded platform that introduces children to key health concepts such as immunity, hygiene, and disease prevention. Its integration into Turkmenistan’s education system reflects a strategic commitment to strengthening health literacy from an early age. By equipping students with essential knowledge and skills, this initiative supports the development of a healthier, more informed generation prepared to make responsible decisions about their well-being. ///nCa, 2 October 2025 (in cooperation with WHO Turkmenistan)