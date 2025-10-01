International Exhibition Aquatherm Tashkent 2025 to showcase its exhibition from October 7 to 9, 2025 at the UzExpoCenter IEC in Uzbekistan’s capital

Participation in the exhibition has already been confirmed by 175 companies and brands representing Azerbaijan, Germany, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, China, the Republic of Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, Russia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and the Czech Republic

The 13th International Exhibition Aquatherm® Tashkent 2025 – the leading industry event in Uzbekistan for Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, Water Supply, Sanitary Systems, Swimming Pools, Environmental Technologies, and Renewable Energy – will take place from October 7 to 9, 2025, at the Uzexpocentre NEC.

Organisers: Iteca Exhibitions International Exhibition Company in partnership with ICA Eurasia Group.

Aquatherm® Tashkent is the key specialized exhibition in Uzbekistan, bringing together a full range of engineering solutions:

Heating: radiators, boilers, underfloor heating systems;

Air conditioning and ventilation: from household to industrial-scale solutions;

Water supply and wastewater treatment: valves, filters, pumps, reducers, septic systems;

Sanitary engineering and equipment: pipes, water meters, fittings, faucets, shower cabins.

A total of 175 companies and brands from Azerbaijan, China, the Czech Republic, Germany, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, the Republic of Korea, Poland, Russia, Turkiye, the UAE, and Uzbekistan have confirmed their participation in the exhibition, while registration is still in progress.

A strong collective participation is anticipated from Turkiye and the Russian Federation, featuring companies from the Moscow Region, Kaluga, Perm, and Ulyanovsk.

The exhibition will proudly host distinguished companies and globally recognized brands, including Midea, Wilo, Haier, CNP, Bosch, Grandfar, Kan Sp. z o.o., Wavin Pilsa, Hisense HVAC, TICA, and Dayuan.

This year’s exhibition will once again feature high-quality products from many leading manufacturers and distributors. Pavilions 1 and 2 will showcase boiler equipment and technologies, burners, heating radiators, dryers, heat exchangers, heated towel rails, convectors, pumping stations, water filters, water treatment systems, sewage equipment, water heaters, and plumbing fixtures. A wide range of pipes (steel, multi-layer, PVC, PE, and polypropylene) and fittings, shut-off, control, and safety valves, as well as thermal and waterproofing materials, will also be on display.

Visiting Aquatherm® Tashkent provides an excellent opportunity to:

Discover the latest technologies and innovations

Receive expert advice and insights

Identify reliable suppliers

Address key business challenges within just three days

Official support for the exhibition is provided by:

Committee on Entrepreneurship, Competition Development, and Industry of the Legislative Chamber under the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Ministry of Construction, Housing, and Communal Services of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Tashkent City Khokimiyat

Aquatherm® is a globally acclaimed brand owned by Wiener Messe und Congress GmbH, renowned for successfully organising leading industry exhibitions across numerous countries. In Uzbekistan, Iteca Exhibitions is the exclusive authorised legal entity holding the sole rights to represent and use this prestigious brand. ///Dunyo IA