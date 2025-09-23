“Turkmenistan–Pakistan: Reliable Partnership – Strategic Goals” – Ambassador Leghari reflects on the potential of bilateral cooperation

In an era of global challenges and rapid transformation of the international order, bilateral relations between states acquire particular strategic significance. Turkmenistan and Pakistan, united by shared historical roots, geographical proximity, and mutual respect, exemplify a reliable partnership that goes beyond traditional diplomatic engagement.

An article by Dr. Faryal Leghari, Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkmenistan, published in the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper, provides an overview of the current state of relations and highlights the inspiring potential for joint development. From mega energy projects such as TAPI to promising initiatives in trade, education, and culture, the relationship between the two countries demonstrates how Turkmenistan’s neutrality harmoniously aligns with Pakistan’s “Vision Central Asia”, opening new horizons for mutually beneficial growth.

Here are the key points from the Ambassador’s article:

Prime Minister of Pakistan to Visit Turkmenistan

The strong political ties between the two states have been reinforced through numerous high-level visits. The upcoming visit of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif later this year to participate in the International Forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust reflects Pakistan’s respect for Turkmenistan’s leadership.

In the past, there have been 19 visits of Pakistani delegations at the level of heads of state and government, 28 ministerial visits, and five high-level exchanges. From Turkmenistan’s side, there have been four top-level visits, 10 ministerial visits, and one parliamentary visit.

Cooperation on International Platforms

Both countries are members of the UN, SCO, ECO, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Inter-Parliamentary Union, and the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States.

Pakistan continues to support Turkmenistan’s candidacies on international platforms and receives reciprocal backing from its brotherly partner. For instance, Turkmenistan supported Pakistan’s bid to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2025–2026, while Pakistan has confirmed its support for Turkmenistan’s candidacies to key UN councils and commissions.

Trade and Logistics Agreements Under Preparation

Institutional mechanisms of cooperation are reinforced by 48 existing Memorandums of Understanding.

Additional agreements are currently in preparation in the fields of trade, multimodal logistics (including maritime ports), culture, education, and tourism.

Economic Cooperation: Energy, Transport, Business, and Textiles

Joint projects such as the TAPI gas pipeline and TAP energy project have been crucial in bringing the two nations closer in the energy sphere. Pakistan highly values Turkmenistan’s strategic energy resources and its leading role in shaping regional energy policy, considering it a reliable regional energy supplier.

Pakistan has proposed the creation of new trade and transport routes connecting Turkmenistan with domestic Pakistani markets and offering access to regional and global markets through Karachi and Gwadar ports.

World-class Pakistani companies offer logistics and infrastructure services that could significantly enhance bilateral and regional connectivity via Afghanistan, providing the shortest land route to the warm waters of the Arabian Sea.

Another proposal from Pakistan involves resuming direct air travel between the two countries. Pakistani travelers could reach Ashgabat via a two-hour flight, connecting through Turkmenistan Airlines to key destinations in Europe, Russia, China, the Far East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Improved air connectivity would also open opportunities for trade, medical tourism, access to Pakistan’s advanced healthcare services, educational and technical programs, as well as cultural and sports exchanges. This would significantly strengthen ties, especially for the rapid transportation of perishable goods such as mangoes, citrus fruits, vegetables, meat, and rice.

Pakistan already offers Turkmen entrepreneurs 24-hour business visa processing to boost trade relations.

Textile trade is a vital area of bilateral economic cooperation. Turkmen cotton, yarn, and wool can be exported to Pakistan, while Pakistani textile products and garments can find a market in Turkmenistan.

The similarities between Turkmen and Pakistani women’s fashion create an ideal platform for collaboration between designers and for hosting fashion shows and exhibitions that showcase historical trends passed down through centuries between the peoples of Central Asia and Pakistan.

Defense Cooperation

Pakistan appreciates Turkmenistan’s trust in its defense capabilities, which brings mutual benefits, as highlighted in the article.

Political Support and Neutrality

Pakistan highly values Turkmenistan’s policy of permanent neutrality and its commitment to resolving conflicts peacefully through dialogue. Turkmenistan’s neutrality gives it a unique advantage in providing a platform for conflict resolution and strengthening regional peace through mediation and negotiations.

Education as a Key Area of Growth

Pakistan’s internationally recognized universities, specialized vocational training centers, medical institutes, and institutions focusing on cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning can be made accessible to Turkmen youth and professionals.

Pakistan is ready to offer scholarships to Turkmen students, launch bilingual programs in Urdu and Turkmen, and even establish an international school to promote educational exchange.

In conclusion, Ambassador Faryal Leghari expressed her hope for an early visit by the President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen People to Pakistan, emphasizing her enthusiasm for advancing Turkmenistan–Pakistan relations across political, economic, and cultural spheres within the framework of Pakistan’s “Vision Central Asia”. ///nCa, 23 September 2025