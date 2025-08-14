The Landmark OGT 2025 Set to Drive Energy Transition and Investment in Eurasia

Preparations are in full swing for the 30th Anniversary International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2025” (OGT 2025), taking place 22–24 October in Ashgabat. All exhibition spaces have been sold out months in advance, affirming Turkmenistan’s position as a strategic hub for hydrocarbons and clean energy in Eurasia.

Recognised as Central Asia’s premier B2B energy exhibition, the OGT Expo will gather senior government officials, global energy leaders, advanced technology providers, and investors to explore opportunities in gas, oil, hydrogen, LNG, petrochemicals, offshore development in the Caspian Sea, and renewable energy. The 2025 edition will debut live Presentation Zones, enhancing brand visibility and facilitating direct engagement with targeted industry audiences.

The conference agenda, under the theme “Shaping the Future of Global Energy in the International Year of Peace and Trust – Innovation, Energy Transition, and Strategic Cooperation”, will feature high-level plenary sessions, executive panels, and focus discussions on infrastructure expansion, Galkynysh field development, methane emissions reduction, innovative financing, and accelerated clean-energy projects.

Networking remains central to OGT 2025, with more than ten formats — including an invitation-only Networking Business Breakfast, B2B meeting areas, gala dinners, and cultural activities — designed to foster strategic partnerships.

Caspian Logistics Solutions, the newly announced Premier Partner, plans to invest up to USD 500 million in Turkmenistan’s logistics and port infrastructure. Extensive media coverage will be provided by leading outlets such as Energy Intelligence, S&P Global Platts, and TRT, ensuring global reach for key announcements and investment opportunities.

With record-high early registrations from over 100 international delegates and a fully booked exhibition, OGT 2025 is set to match the scale and influence of major industry gatherings such as ADIPEC and CERAWeek, shaping the energy agenda for Turkmenistan and the wider Eurasian region.

For details, visit www.ogt-turkmenistan.com.

///nCa, 14 August 2025 (this material was provided by the OGT 2025 Organizers)