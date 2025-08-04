Youth Forum in Awaza: Empowering Young Voices for the Future of Landlocked Developing Countries

Ravilya Kadyrova and Elvira Kadyrova, Awaza, Turkmenistan

On 4 August 2025, the Youth Forum, one of the events of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3) started in the National Tourist Zone of Awaza, Turkmenistan. The event hosted under the theme “Building Bridges for LLDC Futures,” brought together young leaders, policymakers, UN representatives, and stakeholders to amplify the voices of youth in shaping the sustainable development agenda for the 32 landlocked developing countries (LLDCs).

LLDCs face unique challenges, including lack of sea access, transportation barriers, and inadequate infrastructure, compounded by climate change and external economic shocks. With 58% of their population under 25—projected to grow from 110 million in 2022 to over 140 million by the next decade—youth represent a vital force for innovation and progress. However, high illiteracy rates (18.7% in LLDCs compared to a global average of 7.3%) and persistent inequalities hinder their potential.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasizes that young people hold the key to transformative solutions. The Youth Forum, aligned with LLDC3 (August 5-8, 2025), provided a platform to harness this potential, ensuring youth are not just beneficiaries but active contributors to the new Programme of Action (PoA) and Agenda 2030.

The forum’s objectives were to foster meaningful dialogue between youth and decision-makers, empower young people as stakeholders in the PoA, share lessons from the Vienna Programme of Action (VPoA), and showcase youth-led initiatives to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It aimed to establish partnerships among youth, UN Member States, civil society, and the private sector to drive a shared vision for LLDC development.

Interactive sessions focus on critical areas, including youth-led solutions for economic diversification, climate resilience, and digital inclusion. Participants exchange knowledge and best practices, highlighting innovative initiatives to address LLDC-specific challenges. The forum emphasizes the importance of youth engagement in policymaking to ensure policies reflect their needs and aspirations.

A major outcome of the forum will the adoption of the Youth Declaration, titled “Building Bridges for LLDC Futures.” Drafted by the International Committee Meeting of Youth Organizations (ICMYO) and the Major Group for Children and Youth (MGCY), with support from UN-OHRLLS and the LLDC3 Youth Advisory Group, the declaration was developed through extensive consultations with youth from all 32 LLDCs. It outlines a bold vision for youth engagement in LLDC3, addressing emerging challenges and committing young people to the PoA’s implementation.

The declaration will be formally adopted during an intergenerational dialogue, where youth representatives handed it to the President of the UN General Assembly, symbolizing their commitment to shaping a sustainable future.

A summary report capturing key messages and findings from the forum’s sessions will also be presented at LLDC3’s plenary, ensuring youth perspectives are integrated into the conference’s outcomes.

The Youth Forum underscored the strategic necessity of empowering young people in LLDCs. By fostering partnerships and amplifying youth voices, the forum set a precedent for inclusive policymaking. As LLDC3 progresses, the Youth Declaration and its commitments will guide efforts to transform challenges into opportunities, leveraging the creativity and energy of over 140 million young people to build a resilient and prosperous future for LLDCs. ///nCa, 4 August 2025