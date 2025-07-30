Tokyo hosts children’s drawing competition dedicated to “2025 – International Year of Peace and Trust”

On July 29, 2025, a children’s drawing competition was held in Tokyo, organized jointly by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Japan and the Japanese Children’s Council “Fujisan Chidama”. The event was attended by children and leaders of the Council “Fujisan Chidama”.

During the event, participants were familiarized with the presentations on the domestic and foreign policies pursued by the President of Turkmenistan and the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, historical monuments, unique nature, cultural values and traditions of Turkmenistan.

During the competition, participants demonstrated their talents and skills in drawing pictures on the theme “2025 – International Year of Peace and Trust”.

Following the event, all participants were thanked, the winners were presented with memorable gifts and were treated to dishes of Turkmen national cuisine. /// nCa, 30 July 2025 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)