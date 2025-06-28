Mutual Interest and a Favorable Business Climate: President of Turkmenistan Receives Executive Vice President of ITOCHU Corporation

On 27 June 2025, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Mr. Hiroyuki Tsubai — Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Vice President of ITOCHU Corporation, President of a major machinery enterprise, and Chairman of the Turkmen-Japanese Committee for Economic Cooperation.

Mr. Tsubai emphasized the strong interest of Japan’s business community in the Turkmen market, where a favorable investment climate and the necessary infrastructure for productive engagement have been firmly established.

Welcoming the Japanese business leader, President Berdimuhamedov underscored the long-term and strategic nature of Turkmen-Japanese cooperation, rooted in mutual respect and support. He fondly recalled their meeting in Japan during his official visit in April this year, where high-level talks resulted in meaningful agreements.

In turn, Mr. Tsubai highlighted the significance of the proposals and initiatives voiced by President Berdimuhamedov during his engagement with Japanese business circles, noting that steps are currently being taken to implement them.

The meeting continued with a discussion on the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation. It was noted that Japanese companies have made a substantial contribution to unlocking the mutual economic potential of both countries.

“Leading Japanese companies have already implemented a number of projects in Turkmenistan’s gas and chemical industries. At the same time, there are ample opportunities to expand constructive cooperation in new directions, supported by the favorable conditions created in our country,” President Berdimuhamedov stated.

In this context, the role of the Turkmen-Japanese Committee for Economic Cooperation was emphasized as a key mechanism for expanding targeted partnerships.

The President also noted ITOCHU Corporation’s active participation in major national projects and reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to further develop its partnership with the company.

Mr. Tsubai, in turn, expressed high regard for ITOCHU Corporation’s cooperation with Turkmenistan.

Concluding the meeting, President Berdimuhamedov underlined the contribution of Japanese companies to strengthening friendly interstate relations and wished Mr. Tsubai continued success in his work. ///nCa, 28 June 2025