Caracal kitten spotted for first time in Turkmenistan

Kasia Ruta, Conservation Project Officer

In mid-2024, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) partnered with a local conservation body in Turkmenistan, Team Bars Turkmenistan of Conservation X Labs, to support the monitoring of small cats across the country.

One of these small cat species is the caracal. The species has a massive geographical range across Africa to Central and Southwest Asia. However, it is considered rare in Central Asia and its status there is largely unknown. This predator hunts a range of small mammals and birds, making it an important indicator species of ecosystem health. Threats to caracal in Asia include habitat loss and conflict with humans and dogs.

Our work with Team Bars has already yielded some exceptional insights into the presence of caracal at the poorly understood north-eastern end of the species’ range. This includes areas where caracal have historically been reported, such as the Kaplankyr Reserve bordering Uzbekistan and the cliffs around the Garabogazköl Basin on the Ustyurt Plateau, now earmarked to become a wildlife sanctuary.

Recently, Team Bars Turkmenistan made an exciting discovery when one of their trail cameras caught a glimpse of a caracal kitten in the Garabogazköl Basin! This discovery confirms reproduction of the species in the country, which is hugely encouraging. Caracals are able to mate all year round with births generally peaking from October to February.

It is also the furthest north a caracal has ever been recorded in Turkmenistan. The discovery emphasises the importance of these unique landscapes, how rich in wildlife they are and the need to study and protect both the species and their wider landscape. /// originally published by Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, 27 June 2025