Politics, Economy, and the Caspian: Outcomes of the Meeting Between the Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan and Russia



On 25 June 2025, a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, took place to discuss key areas of cooperation across political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

The ministers underscored the value of maintaining a regular and trust-based dialogue between the leadership of Turkmenistan and Russia, which continues to serve as a catalyst for advancing interstate relations.

Minister Lavrov emphasized that constructive engagement at the highest levels of government remains a cornerstone of the deep strategic partnership between the two countries. He highlighted the recent visit of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Moscow for the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, as well as the visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, to the Russian Federation for the XVI International Economic Forum “Russia – the Islamic World: KazanForum 2025.”

During the discussions, the parties reviewed the agenda for upcoming inter-ministerial consultations and exchanged views on pressing regional and international issues. The sides appreciated the constructive nature of the Turkmen-Russian partnership in multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Caspian Five, and the Central Asia–Russia dialogue.

Issues related to trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries were discussed in detail at the meeting.

At the talks between the foreign ministers of Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation, special attention was paid to the development of five-sided cooperation in the Caspian region.

Meredov called for coordinated cooperation between the coastal States. It was noted that the key areas of cooperation were clearly identified during the Sixth Caspian Summit, held on June 29, 2022 in Ashgabat.

The initiative of the leadership of Turkmenistan to hold a special Summit of the heads of the Caspian Littoral states to discuss topical issues and intensify efforts to maintain environmental safety in the Caspian Sea was announced.

The need to finalize the draft agreements in this area as soon as possible was emphasized. The parties agreed to continue an active dialogue on the Caspian Sea issues.

Following the talks, a signing ceremony was held for the Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation for 2025–2026. ///nCa, 25 June 2025