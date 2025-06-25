Parliament of Turkmenistan Receives Delegation of the French Senate

On June 24, 2025, the Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan held a meeting with a delegation from the French Republic, led by Senator Samantha Cazebonne, at the Parliament of Turkmenistan.

According to the press releases, issued by Mejlis, during the meeting, both sides emphasized that inter-parliamentary dialogue serves as a vital instrument for strengthening Turkmen-French cooperation. The active engagement of interparliamentary friendship groups fosters the exchange of experience in legislative and parliamentary affairs, while also opening new avenues for collaboration.

Particular attention was given to the promising prospects of bilateral cooperation in key sectors such as energy, water resource management, agriculture, infrastructure and urban development, archaeology, and humanitarian and linguistic exchange.

The discussion highlighted the importance of French language education in Turkmenistan and the growing number of Turkmen students pursuing higher education in France, both of which contribute meaningfully to the deepening of cultural ties.

Currently, French is taught at institutions including Magtymguly Turkmen State University, the Dovletmammet Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages, and the Institute of International Relations under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, as well as at a number of secondary schools across the country.

Concluding the meeting, both parties expressed confidence that the friendly relations between Turkmenistan and France will continue to grow, further reinforcing mutual understanding and trust between their peoples. ///nCa, 25 June 2025