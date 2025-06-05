India Hosts 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue to Strengthen Regional Ties

India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, will host the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan for the 4th meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue on June 6, 2025, in New Delhi. This follows the 3rd meeting, also held in New Delhi in December 2021, marking a continued commitment to deepening ties between India and Central Asia.

During the 4th Dialogue, discussions will center on strengthening ties, with a focus on trade, connectivity, technology, and development cooperation. The Ministers will also exchange views on regional security challenges and other mutual regional and global concerns.

A day prior, on 5 June 2025, the Foreign Ministers will join the India-Central Asia Business Council meeting, organized by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), to boost economic partnerships.

“The India-Central Asia Dialogue is a manifestation of mutual interest on the part of India and the Central Asian countries to forge even closer, wider and stronger partnership in a spirit of friendship, trust and mutual understanding”, Ministry of External Affairs of India says. ///nCa, 5 June 2025