Green Partnership: Strengthening Israel-Turkmenistan Environmental Cooperation Through Tree Planting in Ashgabat

On 26 May 2025, the Embassy of Israel in Ashgabat, led by Israeli Ambassador Ismail Khaldi, participated in a tree-planting ceremony in partnership with the Ashgabat city Hakimlik office & gardener teams. It was part of donating trees by the embassy to the city of Ashgabat, for the benefit and welfare of the residents of Ashgabat city.

Here’s the message Ambassador Khaldi delivered:

Good morning,

We are happy to be here this morning and make this modest contribution and participate in the tree planting. We see this as an Israeli commitment to environmental protection and the combat against climate change effects.

This is especially important now in honor of the World Environment Day coming next week, June 5th.

Turkmenistan and Israel have similar views on environmental issues because most of their territories are deserts and thus have the same environmental challenges. We are willing to share the Israeli expertise and knowledge with Turkmenistan as part of the partnership and friendship between both our countries.

We also recognize and commend Turkmenistan’s efforts and commitment to combat climate change, led by its leadership, Hero Arkadag, and the declaration of the national climate change strategy in 2019.

Esteemed President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Global Methane Pledge 2023: only lately has Turkmenistan reported a 10% reduction in methane emissions. That’s a great achievement in a short time and a reason to be proud of.

It’s especially significant to acknowledge Turkmenistan’s proposal to establish a regional center for climate technologies, and we are also ready to contribute here by bringing Israeli innovative solutions.

Only recently we saw as part of Turkmenistan’s efforts the planting of 30,000 square dunams in the Dashoguz and Lebap provinces as part of dealing with the desertification. And there are other challenges, such as water shortages and forestry.

Finally, we always see a greener environment and promising future when there is a joint, unified effort: locally, regionally, and internationally.

Thank you very much. ///Embassy of Israel to Turkmenistan, 27 May 2025