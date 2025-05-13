16th Korean Speech Contest held in Ashgabat

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after D. Azadi successfully hosted the 16th Korean Speech Contest in the fruitful collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Turkmenistan. Twelve students participated across elementary and intermediate levels, each awarding first, second, and third prizes, with Samsung smartphones as the top awards.

Following the elementary speeches, institute students presented the Korean fan dance “Buchaechum,” and after the intermediate speeches, they sang the Korean song “Wonderful World.” Also, to celebrate, students performed the Turkmen traditional dance “Kushdepdi.” After the contest, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Turkmenistan donated printers to the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after D. Azadi to support Korean language education within the institution.

In his speech, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea in Turkmenistan, H.E. Ji Kyu-Taek expressed his deepest gratitude to the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for making such events possible as they serve as a grand contribution to the strengthening of the bilateral relations between the Republic of Korea and Turkmenistan. He also expressed the gratitude to the Rector of the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after D. Azadi, Maksat Chariyev for his invaluable support in organizing this event.

The contest highlighted students’ talent and the positive cultural and educational exchange between Turkmenistan and Korea. This contest is expected to contribute significantly to enhancing mutual understanding and fostering diplomatic and educational ties, which will play a key role in the broader development of academic opportunities in Turkmenistan. /// nCa, 13 May 2025 (in cooperation with Embassy of Korea in Ashgabat)