The International conference on the occasion of the 4th anniversary of the founding of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship highlighted the importance of efforts to support childhood and motherhood

On Saturday, 29 March 2025, the international conference “Year of Peace and Trust: Development of international activities for the sake of children” was held in Arkadag, dedicated to the 4th anniversary of the establishment of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for assistance to children in need of guardianship. Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President for Therapeutic Activities of the Foundation chaired the forum.

Opening the forum, Atabayeva noted that many important and useful projects have been implemented since the Foundation was established. Practical experience has been gained, new initiatives and areas of work have emerged. Currently, the Foundation is actively involved in international humanitarian cooperation of Turkmenistan, including in the implementation of large-scale and long-term strategies and programs of the United Nations, among which the achievement of the SDGs occupies a special place.

“In this regard, we consider strengthening the Foundation’s relations with partners from other countries and international humanitarian organizations as one of the goals of our conference,” Atabayeva stressed.

More than twenty speakers addressed the plenary session of the conference and its sessions, including heads and representatives of government agencies and public organizations in Uzbekistan, Türkiye, Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, China, Tajikistan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, India, Georgia, Armenia, Pakistan, Austria, as well as international organizations, companies and charitable foundations.

The speakers emphasized the importance of investing in a safe and supportive environment for the harmonious development of childhood and motherhood. At the same time, not only families, but also the state and charitable organizations should contribute to the creation of such an environment.

The mission of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation is the practical embodiment of the high humanitarian qualities inherent in the Turkmen people – to surround every child with comprehensive care, or, in modern international terms, “to leave no one behind.” This is evidenced by the Foundation’s active establishment of partnerships with foreign organizations and its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to children facing challenges in other countries.

The Arkadag Conference brought together not just interested partners, but rather like-minded people who share the noble goals of the Charitable Foundation.Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, supports the humane aspirations and initiatives of the Turkmen state.

Conference program and speakers

Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President for Therapeutic Activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care, delivered a key report at the plenary session, moderated other sessions and made concluding remarks.

Speakers of the plenary session:

Chinar Rustamova, Executive Secretary of the National Commission for UNESCO

Saida Mirziyoyeva, Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan

Session “Creating a better world for children”

Inna Svyatenko, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation.

Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Minister of Family and Social Services of the Republic of Türkiye

Farzaneh Sadeghi Malwajerd, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Jalpa Ratna, Representative of the United Nations Foundation for International Assistance to Children in Turkmenistan (UNICEF)

Noor Farhat Asif, President of the Institute for Peace Studies and Diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Editor-in-Chief of “Peace and Diplomacy” magazine, Executive Director of “The Diplomatic Insight” magazine

Session “Inclusive Education for Children”

Mikheil Sarjveladze, Minister of Labor, Health and Social Protection of Georgia

Aida Isatbek kyzy, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Public Policy of the Supreme Council of the Kyrgyz Republic

Shen Beili, Deputy Chairman of the Song Qingling Foundation (China)

Session “Healthy children – the future of the nation”

Akmaral Alnazarova, Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Vardanush Grigoryan, Secretary General of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia

Ralf Lugbauer, CEO of Askin&Co Med-Lab (Austria)

Yadav Gaurav, Director of GD Global Health (India)

Session “Family in a child’s life”

Lyudmila Kondrashova, Chairman of the Council of the Union of the Republican Public Association “Belarusian Children’s Fund”

Paul Picard, High Representative for Europe – Latter Day Saints Charities.

Session “Climate change and children”

Aktoprak Serkhan, Regional Coordinator for Central Asia of the International Organization for Migration (IOM)

Chamanoro Odinayeva, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Women and Family Affairs under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan

Charles Bark, French entrepreneur, Founder of HiNounou company.

Session “Resources for child Development”

Raimkulova Aktoty, President of the Foundation for Turkic Culture and Heritage

Jacques Barberis, Deputy Head of the Regional Representation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Central Asia

Milos Stojanovic – Regional Health Adviser – UNODC

Signed documents

The International Conference “Year of Peace and Trust: Development of international activities in the name of children” concluded with the signing of bilateral documents:

Memorandum of Understanding between the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF);

A work plan for 2025 between the Office of the Ombudsman of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Office in Turkmenistan on the implementation of the UNICEF Country Program for Turkmenistan for 2021-2025.;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and UNICEF on cooperation in the implementation of the “Green School Program”;

The Green School program of the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and UNICEF;

A work plan for 2025 between the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Office in Turkmenistan on the implementation of the UNICEF Country Program for Turkmenistan for 2021-2025;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Tennis Federation of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Children’s Fund.

The final document was also adopted. This document emphasized the necessity of strengthening international collaboration to ensure children’s well-being and protect their rights. Held within the framework of the United Nations’ International Year of Peace and Trust, the conference reaffirmed its commitment to the UN Charter’s purposes and principles, as well as the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Participants acknowledged the importance of advancing international cooperation in children’s health and empowerment, stressing the need to address their educational, healthcare, and social support requirements. They highlighted the significance of enhancing cooperation between government agencies and international organizations like UNICEF, UNFPA, WHO, and UNESCO for children’s holistic development and potential realization.

The final document underscored the importance of expanding international collaboration in education and inclusive development, along with the need for joint efforts to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change on children’s lives. Recognizing global warming and environmental disasters as significant threats to future generations, participants called for increased focus on environmental education and support for children facing climate change.

Speech by Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President for Therapeutic Activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care

Addressing the participants, the Vice-President for Therapeutic Activities of the Charity Foundation and expressed special gratitude to her foreign colleagues – to the heads and representatives of state and public structures, heads and staff of diplomatic missions and international organizations in Turkmenistan for accepting the invitation to participate in the conference and stressed that such a representative composition of participants indicates great mutual interest in cooperation, understanding of its prospects and readiness to perform joint tasks in the interests of children.

O.Atabayeva drew attention to the fact that the forum is being held on the day of the celebration of the fourth anniversary of the formation of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship and, taking the opportunity, congratulated everyone on this important event, wishing the Foundation staff success in their noble work.

As noted, the creation of the Foundation was a deep logical and far-sighted step, and time has confirmed the relevance of this idea and its importance. The work of the charity organization is based on the centuries-old philosophy of the Turkmen people, rich spiritual culture, traditions and customs. At the same time, universal human values, principles of peace, kindness, justice and humanism are our guiding principles and priorities, said the Vice-president.

Many important and useful projects have been implemented since the Foundation was established. Practical experience has been gained, new initiatives and areas of work have emerged. Currently, the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care is actively involved in international humanitarian cooperation of Turkmenistan, including in the implementation of large-scale and long-term strategies and programs of the United Nations, among which a special place is occupied by achieving the Sustainable Development Goals set out in the Agenda for the period up to 2030.

“In this regard, we consider strengthening the Foundation’s relations with partners from other countries and international humanitarian organizations as one of the goals of our conference,” O. Atabayeva continued. Addressing all the participants of the conference, the Vice President of the Foundation stressed: “We will participate in joint projects and constructive initiatives, contribute to the creation of favorable working conditions in Turkmenistan and beyond. You are our like-minded people and you can count on the support of the Foundation!”

The primary goal of the International Conference “Year of Peace and Trust: Developing International Activities for Children” was to address the comprehensive approach to child health, education, family and societal upbringing, and the full development of children’s physical and mental capabilities.

Currently, we are all working on the practical implementation of the provisions of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and other fundamental multilateral documents of the Community of Nations aimed at ensuring a prosperous life for children. In this regard, we advocate for the intensification of the promotion of children’s issues as an independent section of the global agenda of the United Nations, and for the expansion of plans and projects for the development of children.

We are confident that at present, along with diplomatic means and methods of ensuring children’s rights, special attention should be paid to using the capabilities of public structures. Here, the strategic partnership with UNICEF, the United Nations Development Program, the Population Fund, UNESCO, the World Health Organization and other international organizations should be strengthened.

Stressing that this is our most important point of view, O. Atabayeva expressed her firm confidence that during the conference there will be a broad exchange of views on children’s issues, new initiatives and proposals will be put forward aimed at further strengthening international cooperation in the interests of children.

O. Atabayeva expressed gratitude to the participants of the international conference and said that further work will be conducted in English – one of the official languages of the United Nations.

(Here is a part of the speech delivered in English)

Ladies and gentlemen,

Turkmenistan with a status of permanent and neutrality recognized by the United Nations, actively implements a humanitarian agenda in state policy, where child development occupies a significant place. It is natural that issues related to children are widely reflected in the national programs for the socio-economic developments of our state, conceptual foreign policy documents and statements of the President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkman people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

Our country regularly presents important initiatives and proposals aimed at humanizing interstate relations at the highest global forms. We firmly believe that this approach based on principles of care for people, solidarity and mutual support should become the measurement and key evaluation criterion for international humanitarian activities.

First of all, this applies to the activities of international public and charitable organizations whose goals and objectives are dedicated to solving people’s problems, meeting their needs and concerns. What have we done for people, how we can help them, how we supported those in need of assistance and care? I believe, such questions should always face the state and society and the answers to them should define the nature of all humanitarian activities.

It is very telling that the problem of humanization of the global politics became one of the motives behind to Turkmenistan’s proposal to declare 2025, the international year of peace and trust.

It would not be an overstatement to say that the year of peace and trust is in global terms, the most important humanitarian initiative of our country. By putting it forward Turkmenistan declared its intention to make greater efforts to consolidate the international community around the value of humanism and to promote the recognition of the importance of the international cooperation in upholding the highest ideals of humanity in the modern world.

Our conference is one of the practical steps on this path and serve the task of supporting childhood in its broadest and most comprehensive sense. Conceptually Turkmenistan’s approach is based on the absolute priority of state care for younger generation, the slogan “Healthy children, health country” is a guiding star of Turkmenistan’s national development.

It means that all material and intellectual resources of the state are devoted and will be directed to the full and necessary support for the physical and spiritual development of the younger generation, creating conditions for their creative self-expression and to provide children with a peaceful, stable, humane and prosperous future in political economic, social and environmental terms. Such a position defines Turkmenistan’s practical work with international institutions, specialized agencies and charitable organizations.

Let me provide with the just a few figures and facts. In 1993 Turkmenistan acceded to the Convention on the Rights of the Child. It was the first international document among the United Nations human rights treaties to which country has joined. To date, 26 documents on cooperation in the area of maternal and child protection, women’s reproductive health, children’s medicine and education and social services for children have been signed and are being implemented with the UN agencies working in Turkmenistan.

Every year, Turkmenistan implements projects of UN agencies with the various ministries and departments.

In particular, in 2025 only together with the UNICEF, 14 agencies and organizations of Turkmenistan will implement 13 annual work plans.

Currently, Turkmenistan’s country program document for 2021-2025 approved by the UNICEF executive board forms the basis for program-oriented activities. This program is aimed at achieving results in 4 areas, namely: governance for children, child health nutrition and early development, social protection and child protection quality, inclusive education.

With the assistance of UNICEF and other international partners, the Government of Turkmenistan approved the National Strategy on reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health for 2020-2025, which assures the achievement of the sustainable development goals.

Continuing our systematic collaboration with UNICEF, Turkmenistan is currently developing a National strategy for early childhood development for 2026-2030.

Along with the above, it is necessary to emphasize the implementation of the joint project with a United Nations Development Program on provision of medicines necessary for prevention and treatment of non-communicable diseases and protection of maternal and child health.

The main goal of the project is to contribute to ensuring women’s health by providing medicine during pregnancy, childbirth and postnatal period, providing medicine for rare diseases and addressing other pressing issues.

The national motto “Healthy mother, healthy child” is being filled with a practical content. Its implementation is aimed at improving the health of mothers and creating all conditions for the physical, social, material and psychological well-being and development.

In general, in describing the level and quality of Turkmenistan’s cooperation with specialized UN bodies, we can call it consistent, purposeful and fruitful.

Key all in this segment of humanitarian partnership is placed by the Charity Fund for providing Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. Its activities are characterized by high professionalism, sincere heart will, wished to achieve its goal deeply humanistic and kind attitude towards children. For example, around 500 surgeries were done at the expense of the Fund in recent years at International medical centres and other medical institutions in Turkmenistan. It should be noted that in cooperation with UNICEF a number of practically significant projects aimed at creating favorable conditions for children in the areas of education and healthcare have been implemented. This includes the child friendly schools and child friendly hospitals, successful implementation of which has become the basis for the widespread introduction of international experience to Turkmenistan’s educational and medical institutions.

This is a very necessary work, stimulating and creating special, trusting relationships between medical and educational staff, children and their parents, our Fund will continue to active support and expand this work.

Dear participants,

When we talk about shaping harmonious personality, we mean raising children with a sense of patriotism, civic responsibility, love for family, traditions of our peoples. At the same time, it is necessary that such, education be combined with openness to innovations, advanced knowledge, truly valuable and the best international practices that will help young citizens navigate their future lives and professional path.

In this context, I believe it is important to attract the attention of international organizations, particularly the United Nations, to consider the possibility of developing and implementing projects to create centres conducting specialized trainings with children and patterns. These centres would focus on civic education for youth and one of the main direction, which should be, to instill in them a sense of responsibility for their families and society.

In addition, we are talking about structured and systematic environmental education, providing for the formation of an environmentally literate and well-prepared person.

We often talk about the need to save for future generations a prosperous planet and clean nature. But at the same time, we should not forget that this generation will have to continue the work started to carry on the ecological reline. And this is possible only with the formation of a responsible and purposeful personality realizing the importance and great significance of the struggle for protecting the environment. Our children must be prepared to properly and honorably tackle to future environmental and climate challenges.

For the geographical regions in which Turkmenistan is located, in this context, constant joint work on responding decertification and land degradation, drying up the Aral sea, melting glaciers and lowering of the Caspian sea water level and the number of other specific problems is of particular relevance.

In this regard, we propose that specialized international structures consider the development of a special program for a children’s environmental education supported by state financial institutions, investment funds and scientific institutions, and which could systematically promote educational upbringing and capacity building activities in the field of environmental protection. Our Fund could coordinate this work.

I suggest to jointly study and analyse this proposal.

Dear friends, all of us, Turkmen participants, distinguished foreign delegation members and guests, we are united by a single goal – the happiness and well-being of children.

We are right to speak about the need for full comprehensive provision of the raise of the child. And we’re doing a lot in this direction, the right to prosperous and happy childhood, to health, to development, to a clean planet, clean air and water, to good nutrition, all these are integral and indivisible rights of the child. However, all of them can and should be ensured, while observing one and main fundamental right, which is the right of our children to life. And this means peace, harmony and trust, stability and security on a global scale.

Neutral Turkmenistan dedicates all its efforts and thoughts to international activities and initiatives to this noble mission. Ensuring peaceful future for our children is the most honorable and humanitarian duty.

Let us fulfill it together. Thank you for your attention.

Other events

Festivities commemorating the International Conference “Year of Peace and Trust: Development of International Activities for the sake of Children” commenced at the Gerogly State Equestrian Circus in Arkadag.

The circus hosted the award ceremony for the winners of the “International Year of Peace and Trust: Children’s Perspectives” competition, organized by the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation. Awards were presented in categories including song, music and dance, traditional games, drawing, and decorative arts.

The conference participants visited the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Center.

The Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Center is a comprehensive facility comprising an administrative building, two kindergartens with capacities of 150 and 100 beds, and a treatment and rehabilitation department, spanning a total area of 16.3 hectares. ///nCa, 31 March 2025