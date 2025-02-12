Empowering Youth for a Brighter Future: Information-Educational Session Held in Ashgabat

In an inspiring initiative aimed at fostering global awareness and personal growth among the younger generation, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), in collaboration with the Israeli Embassy in Turkmenistan, organized an information-educational session for youth at the Arkach Business Center. The event brought together students from various universities across Turkmenistan, including the prestigious Institute of International Relations under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A Platform for Knowledge Exchange

The day-long session featured a series of educational presentations and interactive discussions designed to engage and educate participants on critical topics such as “Peace and Security” and “Emotional Intelligence.” These sessions not only provided valuable insights but also sparked lively debates among the attendees, encouraging them to think critically about their roles in promoting peace and understanding.

One of the highlights of the event was the interactive segment titled “Truth or Myth,” which challenged common misconceptions through engaging dialogue. This activity proved particularly popular, allowing students to actively participate and clarify doubts in real-time, thereby enhancing their comprehension of complex issues.

Diplomatic Support and Shared Values

Representatives from both the UNODC and the Israeli Embassy underscored the importance of education in building bridges between cultures and fostering mutual respect. On behalf of Ambassador Ismail Khaldi, a representative of the Israeli Embassy delivered a poignant speech emphasizing the enduring values of respect, trust, and peaceful coexistence that are deeply rooted in Israel’s heritage.

Ambassador Khaldi reflected on the lessons learned from the Holocaust, reminding everyone of the tragic consequences of intolerance and hatred. He stressed the need for continuous education to prevent history from repeating itself and to promote a brighter future for all humanity. Drawing from Islamic teachings, he quoted Surah Al-Ankabut, Ayah 46, highlighting the significance of respectful dialogue and unity.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Maya Atajanovа, Lecturer at the Department of World Languages at the Institute of International Relations, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, noting its role as a vital platform for exchanging ideas and knowledge. She emphasized the crucial responsibility of today’s youth in carrying forward the mission of peace and development into the future.

As 2025 has been declared the International Year of Peace and Trust, the session concluded with heartfelt wishes for Turkmenistan and its leadership, led by Hero Arkadag and Esteemed President Serdar Berdimuhamedow. Participants left the event invigorated, equipped with new perspectives and a renewed commitment to contributing positively to society.

This landmark event exemplifies the power of collaborative efforts in nurturing informed, empathetic, and proactive young leaders who will shape the world of tomorrow. /// Embassy of Israel in Ashgabat, 12 February 2025

Here are some photos from the event:







