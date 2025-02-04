Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthening Strategic Partnership – Meeting of Foreign Ministers in Astana

On 3 February 2025, Turkmen-Kazakh political consultations were held in Astana, chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu.

During the meeting, a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues were discussed, including prospects for cooperation in the political, trade, economic, transit, transport, energy, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The parties emphasized mutual commitment to further strengthening strategic partnership in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual respect.

The foreign ministers reviewed in detail the practical implementation of the agreements reached following the official visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Ashgabat in October 2024. They agreed to continue supporting the strengthening of inter-parliamentary and intergovernmental ties.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed joint actions in the current year – the International Year of Peace and Trust.

In this context, they highlighted the high level and positive experience of collaboration between the two countries within international organizations, particularly in the UN, OIC, ECO, and “Central Asia+” formats. The diplomats voiced the mutual willingness of the parties to continue building up multilateral relations.

The Ministers noted their commitment to intensifying inter-parliamentary relations, contributing to the development of a diverse dialogue. They also agreed to strengthen the pace and dynamics of cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

Special attention was paid to further expanding trade and economic cooperation. In the past two years, the mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan has steadily exceeded US $ 500 million. The parties agreed to take coordinated measures to bring the trade turnover up to US $ 1 billion dollars. To achieve this goal, they intend to activate the working group on expanding the commodity nomenclature and business council.

Significant potential in the energy and transport sectors was noted. Readiness was expressed to further facilitate the development of fruitful interaction in these areas.

The rich agenda of cultural and humanitarian cooperation was emphasized. In accordance with the instructions of the heads of state, ceremonies were held last year to open monuments to Magtymguly in Astana, Abay and Kurmangazy in Ashgabat, and cross-cultural Days of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan were conducted.

During the meeting, the ministers “checked the clock” on topical aspects of the regional and international agendas, confirmed their interest in continuing to work closely within multilateral structures, as well as to continue to provide mutual support in promoting the initiatives of the two states. In this vein, there was an exchange of relevant verbal notes on the support of each other’s candidacies in international organizations.

M. Nurtleu congratulated the Turkmen side on the beginning of the International Year of Peace and Trust, declared by the UN General Assembly on the initiative of Turkmenistan.

The foreign ministers emphasized the importance of further developing regional cooperation and joint efforts to strengthen peace and stability in Central Asia, including within the framework of Consultative Meetings of Central Asian Heads of State and the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea. ///nCa, 4 February 2025