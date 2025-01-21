The new Control and Analytical Center will enhance the efficiency of the State Customs Service in Turkmenistan

The State Customs Service of Turkmenistan inaugurated a cutting-edge Control and Analytical Center in Ashgabat on Monday, January 20th, as reported by the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan.”

This state-of-the-art facility, which has no analogues in Central Asia, leverages advanced digital technologies to comprehensively collect and analyze data on all goods crossing the country’s borders.

“Real-time information is displayed on multiple monitors, each connected to all checkpoints,” explained David Roznazarov, an employee of the State Customs Service. “This allows us to track the arrival of cargo and the weight of each vehicle at every automobile, railway, sea, and air checkpoint.”

Another monitor, the so–called “single window”, displays real-time information about export and import operations.

This system provides data on official licenses pending review and other government regulatory authorities involved in export-import operations.

“By the way, every shipper or recipient can get all the information about the cargo’s passage on their account on the open web portal of single window for export and import operations,” says Roznazarov.

Several monitors are connected to customs checkpoints, while another displays statistics for 2023-2024, enabling analysis of export, import, and transit volumes.

The comprehensive system facilitates risk management concerning customs law violations, enables vehicle tracking, supports international cargo transportation across the country using geolocation, and ensures round-the-clock customs clearance for goods and vehicles.

The center has a conference room equipped with modern communication tools and an interactive whiteboard for situation analysis.

The Center was established in cooperation with UNDP and UNCTAD. The introduction of digital systems is part of efforts to modernize customs procedures and increase the competitiveness of transit corridors passing through Turkmenistan.

During the opening of the Center, a ceremony was held to present the keys to the cars donated to the customs authorities of the provinces and the cities of Ashgabat and Arkadag on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 21 January 2025 (photo credit – “Neutral Turkmenistan”)