The National Leader of Turkmenistan and the UN Secretary General discussed security initiatives and plans for the International Year of Peace and Trust – Turkmenistan proposes to host two peacekeeping centers

On 14 January 2025, a telephone conversation took place between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. The telephone conversation took place at the initiative of the UN Secretary General.

During the conversation, the National Leader discussed Turkmenistan’s security initiatives. They also discussed the main directions of Turkmenistan’s Concept of activities and priorities within the framework of the International Year of Peace and Trust.

The Concept of Turkmenistan’s activities and priorities within the framework of the International Year of Peace and Trust

As the National Leader of the Turkmen people emphasized, the launch of the International Year of Peace and Trust at the United Nations headquarters this year marks a significant milestone in the UN’s history, coinciding with its 80th anniversary.

This year also holds special significance for Turkmenistan as it marks the 30th anniversary of its permanent neutrality status.

Chairman Halk Maslahaty reiterated that strategic cooperation with the United Nations remains a cornerstone of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy.

During the conversation, Arkadag informed the UN Secretary-General about Turkmenistan’s plans for collaboration with the Organization in 2025.

The Concept of Turkmenistan’s activities and priorities for the International Year of Peace and Trust outlines the country’s stance on key global challenges. It emphasizes the need to consolidate international efforts through mutual trust, joint dialogue, and shared responsibility.

2025 can and should be a year of change, Arkadag said, expressing hope for the UN’s support for Turkmenistan’s goals outlined in the Concept.

Moreover, the Concept itself, as emphasized, is largely based on the outcomes of the “Summit of the Future” convened by the United Nations last September. Consequently, Turkmenistan views the Concept as a significant contribution to the implementation of the “Pact for the Future,” the Summit’s final document.

Recognizing the importance of the Concept in fostering collective action to address critical global challenges, UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his full endorsement.

Turkmenistan’s security initiatives

Addressing the key priorities for future endeavors, the National Leader of the Turkmen people emphasized the critical importance of global security. He highlighted Turkmenistan’s initiative to develop a comprehensive Global Security Strategy under the auspices of the United Nations.

Among the main directions of the Strategy is the active use of preventive diplomacy as a tool for preventing and neutralizing conflict situations.

Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of using the potential of neutrality to support the UN’s efforts to establish peace, as well as restoring a culture of trusting dialogue in the context of ensuring global security.

Expressing confidence that the implementation of these proposals will reduce political tension on the world stage, the National Leader of the Turkmen people confirmed Turkmenistan’s unwavering desire to intensify dialogue on regional security issues in the International Year of Peace and Trust.

Regional security. “We are talking, in fact, about the situation in Central Asia. Here we intend to rely on the Resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly, adopted at the initiative of Turkmenistan, the “Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation of Central Asia” and the “Treaty on a Nuclear–Weapon–Free Zone in Central Asia,” Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

The level of security and the security situation in Central Asia are largely determined by the constructive solution of a wide range of issues on the modern regional agenda.

Water security is a critical aspect of this. Turkmenistan’s position on this issue was clearly stated at the United Water Summit held in Riyadh on 3 December last year. Turkmenistan emphasized that addressing water-related concerns necessitates adherence to fundamental principles: respect for international law, consideration of the interests of all regional states, and the active involvement of international organizations, particularly the United Nations.

Disregard for these principles poses a significant threat to the region, with potentially severe environmental, socio-economic, and humanitarian consequences.

Speaking about the situation in Afghanistan, Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan, as a neutral state, supports efforts to achieve peace and civil harmony, restore economic infrastructure and resolve social issues in this country.

Turkmenistan’s policy in this matter correlates with the actions of the new Afghan authorities and objective realities. The dialogue with the Government of a neighboring country is maintained taking into account the positions of the United Nations and internationally recognized existing approaches.

At the same time, major economic projects are being implemented in Turkmenistan with the participation of Afghanistan. These include the laying of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline, power transmission lines through Afghanistan to Pakistan, as well as the construction of a railway from Turkmenistan along the Afghan route.

Turkmenistan will also continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan population.

Security in the Caspian region. Regarding regional security, it is crucial to acknowledge that Turkmenistan is a Caspian littoral state,” emphasized the National Leader of the Turkmen people. “Therefore, we are concerned about the security situation in the Caspian region.”

Last year, Turkmenistan initiated a Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Caspian Littoral States. Building upon Turkmenistan’s proposal to accord neutral states the status of priority partners in UN peacekeeping efforts, the country expressed its readiness to actively collaborate with relevant UN entities.

Turkmenistan is ready to host two peacekeeping centers

According to Gurbnaguly Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan proposes to consider the possibility of establishing two peacekeeping centers on its territory.

He emphasized that all activities would be conducted in strict adherence to Turkmenistan’s neutral status, ensuring that the principles of neutrality are applied effectively to promote international peace and security, including the prevention of conflict.

Achieving the SDGs

Turkmenistan reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying national efforts to achieve the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The country believes that its initiatives, including the development of a Global Framework for the Transition to a Circular Economy, the compilation of a Global Atlas of Sustainable Transport Connectivity, and the establishment of an Alliance for Cooperation in Global Energy Security and Sustainable Development, will significantly contribute to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In this regard, Turkmenistan is prepared to collaborate with its partners to address critical economic, social, humanitarian, environmental, and climate-related challenges.

Arkadag expressed confidence that the Turkmenistan-UN Strategic Advisory Council will play a crucial role in supporting these endeavors.

Turkmenistan offers its experience in addressing issues of statelessness

Furthermore, the National Leader of the Turkmen people reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to continued cooperation with the UN on humanitarian issues.

Building upon the successful implementation of the National Action Plan for the Elimination of Statelessness in Turkmenistan for 2019-2024, Turkmenistan proposed sharing its experience in addressing statelessness and assisting refugees in Central Asia with the international community.

International Forum

The National Leader said that the key event of the International Year of Peace and Trust in Turkmenistan will be the International Forum. It will be held on December 12 in Ashgabat at the level of heads of state and heads of international structures.

In this regard, the National Leader of the Turkmen people invited the UN Secretary General to participate in the upcoming Summit.

In turn, Antonio Guterres stressed the importance of declaring 2025 the “International Year of Peace and Trust” in the country and noted that UN structural units will actively participate in international events to be organized by Turkmenistan.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people stressed that neutral Turkmenistan has been, remains and will be a reliable partner, like-minded person and pillar of the United Nations in regional and global dimensions.

“At the upcoming international meetings and events in Turkmenistan, along with the National Flag, we want to install the flag of the United Nations as a clear evidence of our position. This will be an expression of pride for us, a manifestation of the unity of positions and goals of neutral Turkmenistan and the United Nations,” said Hero Arkadag.

The UN Secretary-General noted the urgent relevance of all the initiatives put forward by Turkmenistan in the international arena, and once again confirmed his support for activities in this direction.

At the end of the conversation, the parties expressed confidence in further strengthening strategic cooperation in the interests of peace and sustainable development in the region and on the planet, and exchanged best wishes. ///nCa, 15 January 2025