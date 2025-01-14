Kyrgyzstan opens TIR windows for faster borders

TIR truck drivers now enjoy a smoother journey: dedicated TIR windows are operational at two key Kyrgyz border crossings.

As part of ongoing efforts to streamline transport and trade through the landlocked Central Asian nation, TIR windows are now operational at the Turugart and Irkeshtam border crossings with China.

TIR operators using TIR-EPD – TIR’s advance cargo information system – can proceed directly to these designated windows upon arrival, significantly accelerating customs procedures for international trade by truck.

This milestone was achieved through the joint efforts of the State Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, IRU, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), and IRU member the Kyrgyzstan International Road Transport Association.

Kyrgyzstan plays a pivotal role in facilitating east-west trade. Investments in soft infrastructure solutions are further boosting Kyrgyzstan’s connectivity, making it an essential gateway for regional and intercontinental trade.///IRU, 13 January 2025