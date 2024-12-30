The National Leader of the Turkmen people congratulated the nation on the New Year

On the eve of the New Year, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov addressed congratulations to the Turkmen people. He summed up the results of the outgoing year and outlined plans for the future. Here is the text of the congratulation:

Dear compatriots!

Another year of our history is coming to an end. The year 2024, which was held under the motto “The Fount of Wisdom – Magtymguly Fragi”, became a vivid symbol of the Turkmen people’s reverence for the poet and thinker.

The 300th anniversary of the great poet was celebrated together with friendly nations. The study of the literary heritage of Magtymguly Fragi and its popularization in the world contributed to the education of our younger generation in the spirit of patriotism. I am confident that this activity will continue successfully in the future.

Dear people!

This year has been fruitful and successful for our people. Noble deeds are continuing in the name of the further prosperity of the Motherland, the goals have been achieved and major projects have been successfully implemented.

Many important structures and buildings have been commissioned in the country with the participation of President of Turkmenistan Arkadagly Hero Serdar.

The construction of the second stage of the Arkadag smart city, based on a digital system, continues. This innovative project has garnered significant international recognition, and the city of Arkadag receives prestigious awards on the world stage.

Throughout Turkmenistan, new towns and villages are emerging, transforming the landscape and enhancing the quality of life for its citizens.

Dear compatriots!

The regular meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan became one of the important events of this year, at which Arkadagly Serdar adopted a number of Decrees and Resolutions of importance to the state and society. Priority tasks for the new historical era have been identified. These great deeds ensure the stable economic development of the state, a prosperous and happy life for our people.

Dear people!

Last year, the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation expanded its activities to help children in need of care. Noble activities in this area will continue in the future.

The venerable elders who are members of the Council of Elders provide great support in popularizing the domestic and foreign policies of a sovereign state and educating young people based on our national traditions.

Dear compatriots!

In a few days, we will hear Arkadagly Hero Serdar’s New Year’s greetings to the Turkmen people. We are entering a new year of the Renaissance of a new era of a powerful State – the International Year of Peace and Trust.

In the coming year, we will also implement large-scale projects aimed at the prosperity of an independent Homeland and the well-being of our people.

We must remember that each of us has a great responsibility in achieving our goals. An important task for each of us is to make a worthy contribution to the great future of the holy Fatherland.

Dear people! I wish you a Happy New Year!

I wish each of you good health and continued success in your endeavors!

My beloved people! I wish our Motherland a peaceful, prosperous and happy life in the New Year.

I wish you all a Happy New Year! Happy New Year! ///TDH