“International Year of Peace and Trust” – the motto of Turkmenistan in 2025

The Mejlis of Turkmenistan (Parliament) has decided to declare 2025 the “International Year of Peace and Trust.” The decision was announced during an expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan on Friday, 27 Dec.

The relevant resolution aims to enhance Turkmenistan’s global standing, promote its domestic and foreign policy initiatives, celebrate the 30th anniversary of the country’s permanent neutrality.

The motto was inspired by “Turkmenistan is the Birthplace of Peace and Trust,” a poem by National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and proposals from the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, public organizations, and citizens.

“Independent Turkmenistan, relying on its neutral status, has accumulated valuable political experience in establishing relations with the states of the planet, reputable international organizations for the sake of peace, universal security and sustainable development throughout the world, based on the principles of mutual understanding and equal cooperation, which contributes to Turkmenistan in maintaining stability in the region and the world and developing fruitful cooperation”, the Resolution says.

Turkmenistan actively promotes international relations through peaceful means, contributing significantly to global security and sustainable development. The country’s election as Vice-Chairman of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly and the successful adoption of resolutions such as “2025 – International Year of Peace and Trust” and “Central Asia – Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation” serve as strong testaments to the international community’s confidence in Turkmenistan’s policy.///nCa, 28 December 2024