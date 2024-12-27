Construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway starts in Kyrgyzstan

On 27 December 2024, construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway started in Kyrgyzstan, which in the future will play a strategic role in accelerating cargo traffic between China and Europe.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, led by President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, took place in the village of Tosh-Kutchu in the city of Jalalabad.

Japarov stressed that the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway is an important strategic bridge that will connect the countries of the East and the West rather than just a transport corridor.

“This route will not only facilitate the efficient delivery of goods from China to Kyrgyzstan but also to other Central Asian nations, the Middle East, including Türkiye, and ultimately to the European Union,” he stated.

Japarov further highlighted that the project will significantly enhance interregional connectivity, diversify transportation routes, and elevate the region’s competitiveness as a prominent international transport and transit hub. This aligns perfectly with the strategic goals of the Central Asian countries.

Congratulatory messages in honor of the launch of the project were sent by Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Xi Jinping said that the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is a strategic decision made by the governments of the three countries to promote regional connectivity, prosperity and stability.

He stressed the need for close cooperation between the relevant departments and enterprises of the three countries to ensure high standards and qualitative progress in the construction of the railway.

Xi Jinping said that efforts should be made to turn the railway into a new demonstration project of cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road, in order to make a greater contribution to the socio-economic development and welfare of the peoples in the region where it will be built, and to give a new impetus to building a closer Chinese-Central Asian community of shared destiny.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev drew attention to the economic impact of the construction of the new railway.

20 stations, 42 bridges and 25 tunnels will be built along the Kashgar–Torugart–Makmal–Jalal-Abad–Andijan railway route. In addition, a modern transit and logistics infrastructure, warehouses and terminals will be created.

“It is estimated that the commissioning of this highway will serve to multiply the scale of regional trade and investment, significantly reduce transport costs and unlock the enormous transit potential of Central Asia,” the President of Uzbekistan said.

According to him, the annual volume of cargo transportation along the corridor will amount to 15 million tons. This new route will significantly reduce the distance and delivery time for goods traveling from China to European countries by several thousand kilometers and almost a week, respectively.

“Looking ahead, the integration of this railway line with the Trans-Afghan corridor will effectively enhance connectivity and strengthen transport and communication linkages between China, Central Asia, and South Asia,” Mirziyoyev emphasized.

***

According to the Uzbek news agency Uzdaily, the total length of the rail line will be 486 kilometers.

The construction of this railway is anticipated to revolutionize regional logistics. By 2050, the annual cargo volume transported along this route is projected to reach 13.5 million tons. This will significantly reduce goods delivery times by seven days, generating substantial economic benefits for Uzbekistan, estimated at $150-200 million annually, primarily through increased cargo transit.

This railway will unlock significant connectivity benefits. It will provide Central Asia with seamless access to the Pacific Ocean via China, while simultaneously granting China access to the Persian Gulf countries.

The development and construction of this rail line will be realized by the Chinese company ‘China Railway International’.

To effectively implement this ambitious project, a joint venture named “China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Company” has been established in Kyrgyzstan. The Chinese side holds a majority stake in the company, owning 51% of the shares, while Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan each contribute 24.5% to the venture.///nCa, 27 December 2024