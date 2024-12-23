News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan Approves State Program for Ensuring Aviation Security

President of Turkmenistan signed a Decree approving the State Program for Ensuring the Aviation Security of Civil Aviation of Turkmenistan. This move aligns with Article 71 of the country’s Air Code and aims to strengthen flight safety within the nation.

The newly approved program, developed in accordance with the standards and procedures established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), outlines a comprehensive set of measures to ensure high levels of safety, regularity, and efficiency in Turkmenistan’s civil aviation sector.///nCa, 23 December 2024

 

