Dutch Business Mission Explores Agribusiness Opportunities in Turkmenistan

A small trade delegation from the Netherlands, organized by East West Trade & Consulting, visited Turkmenistan from 2-6 December.

The delegation comprised representatives from five companies: Agrotech Didam, Dalsem, Geerlofs, HZPC, and Kubo, specializing in greenhouse construction, refrigeration systems, and potato cultivation.

Notably, three of these companies previously showcased their expertise at the Dutch pavilion during the Agrotech Ashgabat exhibition in November 2023.

The mission was led by former diplomat Peter van Lieuwen, who has extensive experience in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. The visit aimed to identify and explore potential areas for collaboration with Turkmen partners in the agricultural sector.

In coordination with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Brussels and Turkmen authorities, the delegation embarked on an informative program. Key activities included visits to greenhouses outside Ashgabat cultivating tomatoes, strawberries, and even bananas, alongside inspections of large-scale refrigeration facilities and potato farms.

Furthermore, the delegation engaged in productive discussions with key Turkmen ministries and organizations, including the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan. These interactions provided valuable insights into the government’s policies and priorities for agricultural development. ///nCa, 23 December 2024 [photo credit – agf.nl]