Turkmenistan and Malaysia explore agricultural cooperation

Malaysia and Turkmenistan will explore potential cooperation in agricultural technology, water resources management, research and development and capacity building.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) in a statement announced that the matter was discussed when the Deputy Minister concerned, Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup, received a courtesy call from Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Tanryguly Atahallyyev.

“Today’s meeting is the first meeting between the two countries in the agricultural sector. Datuk Arthur and Tanryguly Atahallyyev took this opportunity to exchange information on the structure and areas of responsibility of their respective ministries as well as the latest developments in the agricultural sector in both countries.

“Datuk Arthur said that Malaysia has various types of high-quality tropical fruits and invited Turkmenistan to consider the entry of Malaysian tropical fruits into the Turkmen market,’ according to the statement.

Atahallyyev, accompanied by Turkmenistan’s Agriculture Minister Charyyar Chetiyev, is currently in Malaysia in conjunction with the country’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s two-day official visit starting today

The bilateral trade volume between Malaysia and Turkmenistan in the agriculture and agro-food sectors recorded was RM32.01 million in 2023, while the trade volume for the first eight months of this year surpassed that figure at RM44.2 million. ///cross post from Bernama, 18 December 2024