Seismology: Key Focus of Turkmen-Japanese Scientific Exchange

A scientific and practical conference was held at the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan to mark the successful completion of the “Improving the system of seismological observations in and around the city of Ashgabat” project. This project, a collaborative effort between the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), aimed to enhance earthquake preparedness and response capabilities in the region.

The conference brought together employees of academic institutes, JICA, as well as teachers and students of the Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering, studying in the new specialty “Seismology and earthquake-resistant construction”.

The primary objective of the project was to establish a reliable system for the rapid collection and dissemination of crucial information during strong earthquakes. Key project components included: modernization of the existing seismological observation network; development of an advanced information network for efficient data sharing; comprehensive engineering and geological studies to accurately assess seismic hazards within Ashgabat; formulation of comprehensive plans to enhance earthquake preparedness and mitigate potential risks.

One of the results of the project was the commissioning of a digital seismological monitoring system in real time. The project supported the procurement of the necessary equipment, digital seismological monitoring system and staff training.

The conference in Ashgabat featured presentations by the staff of the Institute of Seismology and Atmospheric Physics of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, as well as foreign participants.

Koichi Hasegawa, an expert at JICA, noted that during the period of the project, many seminars and scientific conferences using multimedia technologies were held. He also stressed that the conference is an important step in the framework of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

According to JICA expert Matsuo Jun, the forum has become an important event not only within the framework of the Project “Improving the system of seismological observations in and around Ashgabat”, but also the development of an effective international partnership between the two countries and their leading scientific structures. He noted the participation of Turkmen scientists in international conferences in Tokyo and internships in Japan.

Expert Shinichi Iseki stressed the importance of international scientific and technological cooperation to solve global problems related to earthquakes.

Yoshio Kato, an expert at JICA, underlined that all conditions have been created in Turkmenistan for the development of international cooperation in the scientific and educational sphere. He also noted the contribution of Turkmen scientists to strengthening the country’s innovation potential.

JICA also provided recommendations on the expansion of the network and the installation of new seismic stations in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 19 December 2024 (based on the materials of the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”)