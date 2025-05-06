Press Tour to Belarus #2 – Kommunarka Confectionery Factory in Minsk: A Chocolate Kingdom in Belarus

Elvira Kadyrova, Minsk, Belarus, 5 May 2025

The enticing aroma of cocoa and delicate notes of vanilla… The Kommunarka Confectionery Factory in Minsk promised our group of journalists from CIS and EAEU countries an unforgettable sweet adventure.

The Kommunarka Joint Stock Company is one of Belarus’s largest enterprises, with a century-long history. The timeline of Kommunarka’s journey traces its origins from Georgy Vekentyevich Rachkovsky’s “Coffee House with Confectionery Products and Bakery” in 1905 to a modern enterprise with powerful production lines. It was named Kommunarka in 1929 to commemorate the 12th anniversary of the Great October Socialist Revolution, with its official founding date being 1 May 1931.

Epochs and systems changed, but Kommunarka preserved the traditions of confectionery craftsmanship, enhanced production with new recipes, and maintained high quality standards.

Today, every third chocolate bar consumed in Belarus comes from Kommunarka’s conveyors. The factory produces over 300 product varieties, including “Stolichnye,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Ptichye Moloko,” “Favorite Alyonka,” “Grilyazh,” and more.

In every chocolate bar or tiny candy lies history, tradition, and the daily labor of confectioners, performed with love.

After a brief introductory theoretical session, we suited up according to the factory’s requirements: hair carefully tucked under caps, gowns, and shoe covers. We proceeded to the candy workshop, where automated lines hummed with activity. Alina, a factory specialist, explained the intricacies of producing chocolate from scratch through the processing of cocoa beans.

The chocolate workshop was a true revelation. It was mesmerizing to watch liquid chocolate being poured into molds, while candies with fillings gained their glossy coatings.

We witnessed the creation of “Favorite Alyonka,” a chocolate familiar to millions.

Notably, the factory avoids artificial additives, and its recipes are refined to suit the tastes of new generations. For instance, recent innovations include collagen-infused chocolate: indulge in chocolate, boost your mood, and rejuvenate your body.

The practical part of the tour was especially delightful—tasting was perfectly timed, as by then everyone was craving something sweet. Right in the workshop, we were offered freshly made candies straight from the conveyor, and each of us could enjoy a chocolate bar.

As is well known, chocolate promotes the production of endorphins and serotonin, filling us with joy, energy, and a good mood. Scientists even suggest that the smell of chocolate can strengthen the immune system. In short, the visit to the Kommunarka Confectionery Factory provided a burst of vitality and excellent spirits. ///nCa, 5 May 2025

Photo Report: