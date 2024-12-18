Turkmenistan and Malaysia Eye Stronger Ties Beyond Energy

During a meeting in Kuala Lumpur on 18 December 2024, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and his Malaysian counterpart, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, discussed expanding bilateral relations, Bernama reported.

Key topics included the potential establishment of a Joint Commission to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia noted that both sides also explored economic cooperation opportunities beyond the oil and gas sector.///nCa, 18 December 2024