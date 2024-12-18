Briefing at the Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan: Ambassador Ivan Volynkin Highlights Strong Russia-Turkmenistan Ties

On 18 December 2024, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Turkmenistan, Ivan Volynkin, hosted a briefing on the current state of Russian-Turkmen relations. The event was attended by representatives of the leading state-run, private Turkmen and foreign media accredited in Turkmenistan.

Significant moments of Russian-Turkmen partnership in 2024:

Visits and summits: President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited Russia three times in 2024, and Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Ashgabat. Another meeting of the leaders of the states is scheduled in December in St. Petersburg. The National Leader of the Turkmen people also had regularly contacts with top officials of the Russian Federation.

Political dialogue and cooperation: The parties maintained a close dialogue on topical issues of the international agenda within the framework of various organizations and forums, including the CIS, BRICS+, SCO+, and the UN. The coordination of the efforts of the two countries contributed to the promotion of the regional agenda within the CIS. Russia took part in the work of the Friends of Neutrality and Sustainable Transport Groups created on the initiative of Turkmenistan.

Interregional relations: Relations between the regions of Russia and Turkmenistan are actively developing, especially with the Republic of Tatarstan, St. Petersburg, Astrakhan and Chelyabinsk regions.

Humanitarian cooperation: More than 47,000 students from Turkmenistan study at Russian universities. The quota for Turkmen citizens to study in Russia at the expense of the federal budget has been increased to 500 places. A project to establish a Russian-Turkmen university in Ashgabat is in the final stage. It is planned to build a new building of the Pushkin School. A bust of the poet Magtymguly has been installed in Moscow, and a monument to Fyodor Dostoevsky has been unveiled in Ashgabat.

Trade and economic relations: Russia remains one of Turkmenistan’s main trading partners. In the first 7 months of 2024, the mutual trade increased by 58%.

Russian visa issuance growth: In 2024, more than 109,000 visas were issued to Turkmen citizens, which is 50% more than in 2023. The number of tourist visas has increased by more than 60%.

Here are the key statements of Ambassador I. Volynkin:

Visits and meetings at the highest level

“Over the more than 30-year history of diplomatic relations, Russia and Turkmenistan have developed special strong ties based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and good neighborliness. This is confirmed by the Declaration signed by the leaders of our states in 2022 on deepening strategic partnership. The most important factor positively influencing the development of the entire complex of our state relations is the regular Russian-Turkmen dialogue at the highest level,” Volynkin stressed.

In 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited Russia three times, namely in May this year to participate in celebrations on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, twice in October as part of an informal meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State in Moscow and to participate in the BRICS+ format on the sidelines of the 16th the BRICS Summit, in Kazan.

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited to Ashgabat for the international forum themed “The Interconnection of Times and Civilizations – the Foundations of Peace and Development”, dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding poet and thinker Magtymguly.

The Ambassador said that in December of this year, another meeting of the leaders is expected within the framework of the traditional informal meeting of the leaders of the CIS states. This meeting will be held in St. Petersburg.

During 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people regularly communicated with senior officials of the Russian Federation. In May, he paid a visit to Kazan, where the 15th International Economic Forum “Russia – the Islamic World – Kazan Forum 2024” was held, and he also kindly received the heads of Russian delegations here in Ashgabat.

Election of the President of the Russian Federation

The presidential elections of the Russian Federation were held in March 2024. More than 2,700 voters took part in the voting in five cities of Turkmenistan – in Ashgabat, Turkmenbashi, Mary Turkmenabad.

The Turkmen-Russian political dialogue and cooperation on international platforms

“During 2024, a close dialogue was maintained with the Turkmen side aimed at solving urgent problems on the international agenda, including during meetings of interstate organizations such as the Commonwealth of Independent States, on the sidelines of BRICS+, SCO+, as well as within the framework of international forum “The Interconnection of times and civilizations – the basis of peace and development”, “Russia and the Islamic World” and the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum,” the Ambassador stressed.

Bilateral cooperation was strengthened through diverse contacts and political consultations at the governmental, parliamentary, and foreign ministerial levels.

Russia’s chairmanship of the CIS in 2024 facilitated coordinated efforts and promoted the regional agenda.

On May 24, a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government was held in Ashgabat with the participation of Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin.

During this meeting, it was unanimously decided to declare Ashgabat the capital of new sports opportunities in the CIS. A joint work plan has been outlined for 2025, in which Tajikistan will assume the chairmanship of the Commonwealth, and Russia and Turkmenistan will be co-chairs.

The United Nations remained the key platform for cooperation between Moscow and Ashgabat on international issues. Russia took part in the work of the Friends of Neutrality and Sustainable Transport Groups created on the initiative of Turkmenistan.

Russia has become a co-sponsor of the draft Resolutions of the UN General Assembly proposed by Ashgabat, such as declaring 2025 the year of Peace and trust, on a nuclear-weapon-free zone in Central Asia, a Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation in Central Asia, on the UN Friendship Games.

Cooperation on Caspian issues

Another area of fruitful cooperation between Russia and Turkmenistan is the development of the Caspian region.

“In order to expand economic and humanitarian ties and mitigate the effects of global climate change in the Caspian Sea, Russia is conducting a trusting dialogue with the Turkmen side, which, in our opinion, plays a key role in organizing and holding meetings of the Caspian Five member countries,” Volynkin stressed.

Inter-parliamentary cooperation

During the past year, a delegation of Russian senators visited Turkmenistan twice to share their legislative experience and discuss joint projects.

Interregional relations

“Inter-regional ties, of course, play an important role in the development of friendly relations between Russia and Turkmenistan. Among the Russian regions, the Republic of Tatarstan, St. Petersburg, Astrakhan and Chelyabinsk regions are the leaders in cooperation with their Turkmen counterparts,” the Russian envoy noted.

Humanitarian cooperation

Over 47,000 Turkmenistani students are currently pursuing higher education in Russia, according to Ambassador Volynkin. Popular destinations include Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Astrakhan, Volgograd, Saratov, and Rostov-on-Don.

A draft intergovernmental agreement for establishing a Russian-Turkmenistani University in Ashgabat is nearing completion.

Notably, the Russian government has doubled the quota for Turkmenistani students to study at Russian universities at federal budget expense, increasing it to 500 places for the 2025-2026 academic year.

The joint Russian-Turkmen Secondary School named after A.S. Pushkin, which has been operating since 2002, is considered one of the most prestigious educational institutions in the country.

The coordination procedures necessary for the construction of a new school building for elementary school students are at the final stage. According to Volynkin, it is expected that the construction of this building will start next year.

On September 30, the opening ceremony of the first bust of the poet in the Russian capital took place in the atrium of the All-Russian State Library of Foreign Literature named after Rudomino. Earlier, on 17 May, a monument to the classic of Russian literature Fyodor Dostoevsky was unveiled in Ashgabat, in the new park complex of Magtymguly Fragi.

In general, 2024 has become a fruitful year for joint projects in the humanitarian field. The Embassy held more than 130 events, which were attended by over 12,000 people.

Trade and economic relations and cooperation in the transport sector

Russia is one of Turkmenistan’s main trading partners. The Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation is successfully working.

On October 30, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk visited Ashgabat to hold a meeting of the co-chairs of the commission. According to him, in January-July 2024, the mutual trade between Russia and Turkmenistan increased by 58%.

Currently, special attention is being paid to cooperation between in transport sector. Turkmenistan and Russia are working on the development of the eastern branch of the international North-South transport corridor. Thanks to joint efforts, the export, import and transit traffic by rail has been increased many times, modern cargo management technologies are being introduced.

Currently, about 190 economic entities with the participation of Russian capital operate in Turkmenistan. They include representative offices and branches of such major Russian companies as Gazprom, Kamaz, Vozrozhdenie, Tatneft, TNK.

The number of Russian visas issued to Turkmen citizens is growing

“By the end of 2024, we expect good statistical indicators of the work of our consular department. As of December 1, over 109,000 visas have been issued, of which 35,000 are study visas and 58,000 are tourist visas,” the Ambassador said.

These figures are 50% higher than the results of the same period in 2023, and the tourist visas issuance posted 60% growth.

The electronic queue portal was significantly improved to enhance citizen convenience, offering expanded appointment scheduling options. These enhancements, combined with streamlined staff operations, led to a substantial reduction in average waiting times for consular services.

***

At the end of his speech, Ambassador Ivan Volynkin thanked the leadership of Turkmenistan – President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for their invaluable contribution to the development of Russian-Turkmen friendship. The Ambassador also expressed his gratitude to the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov. ///nCa, 18 December 2024