The President of Turkmenistan met with American businessmen

On Monday, 16 December 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the Turkmen-American Business Council, Chabu Leiko, President for Strategic Cooperation in Central Asia at John Deere Walldorf GmbH & Сo.KG ” and Nikolay Yurchenko, the head of the company “Westport Trading Europe”.

Businessmen arrived in Turkmenistan to participate in the Turkmen-American Business Forum.

Representatives of the U.S. business community expressed interest in further developing ties with Turkmenistan, emphasizing its significant economic potential.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the Turkmen-American Business Forum will contribute to strengthening investment cooperation between the two countries. He also noted that the visit will provide an opportunity to exchange views on promising areas of cooperation and give a new impetus to bilateral relations.

The Head of state praised the contribution of American companies to the realization of the economic potential of both countries.

The President of Turkmenistan stressed that such large companies as Boeing, General Electric, John Deere, Cace New Holland, Nicklaus Companies, Westport Trading Europe Limited have been successfully implementing important projects in Turkmenistan for many years.

He highlighted the crucial role of the Turkmen-American Business Council in intensifying cooperation between the two countries. The Council has become an effective tool for establishing and strengthening contacts between the economic structures of the two countries.

The oil and gas industry, electric power, renewable energy, transport and communications, agriculture and high technologies were named among the most promising areas of cooperation.

President Berdimuhamedov confirmed Turkmenistan’s interest in expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with American companies and readiness to consider their proposals.///nCa, 17 December 2024

 

