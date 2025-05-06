Turkmenistan Day at the WHO Regional Office for Europe

Turkmenistan Day was held at the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe in Copenhagen (Kingdom of Denmark). The event, organized during the International Year of Peace and Trust, marked by the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, allowed us to present our country’s achievements within the framework of the implementation of the State Program “Saglyk”.

It was attended by representatives of Turkmenistan, WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr Hans Kluge, heads of WHO departments, as well as representatives of various WHO Member States and relevant organizations, who joined the event through a digital system.

At the opening ceremony, WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr H. Kluge expressed his sincere gratitude to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Hero Arkadag, as well as to the President of Turkmenistan Arkadagly Hero Serdar for the opportunities created for exchanging experiences.

As noted, Turkmenistan’s achievements in the healthcare system, including the prevention of infectious and non-infectious diseases, increasing the health literacy of the population and its coverage with preventive vaccinations, combining efforts for the sake of human health and well-being, and organizing long-term program activities, meet international standards and are exemplary.

Within the framework of Turkmenistan Day, areas for further cooperation were also identified. Thus, during a meeting between the head of the Turkmen delegation and the Director of the European Regional Office of the World Health Organization, Dr. Hans Kluge, priority issues of partnership were discussed.

The delegation of Turkmenistan, together with the heads of offices and departments of WHO/Europe, took part in a round table where the successes and achievements of the country’s healthcare system over the past 30 years were presented as part of the implementation of the State Program “Saglyk”.

During the discussions, issues of preparation and agenda of the international conference planned for holding in October of this year within the framework of the International Exhibition and Scientific Conference “Healthcare, Education and Sports in the Era of the Renaissance of a New Era of a Powerful State” with the participation of representatives of the WHO Regional Office for Europe, ministries of health of the countries of this region, UN bodies and other international organizations were discussed.

The photo exhibition organized as part of the event made a pleasant impression on those present. /// nCa, 6 May 2025 (cross post from TDH)