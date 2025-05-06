Elvira Kadyrova, Minsk, Belarus, 5 May 2025

On May 5, on the eve of Victory Day, a ceremony was held at the Belarusian State Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War in Minsk to present commemorative medals to veterans of the Great Patriotic War. The awards were presented to the heroes of World War II by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus, Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin.

The ceremony was also attended by journalists from CIS and EAEU countries who were in Minsk as part of a press tour to Belarusian memorial sites. This press tour was organized for the first time by the Ministry of Information in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the support of the General Prosecutor’s Office of Belarus.

Following the ceremony, journalists had the opportunity to conversate with the veterans.

It should be noted that meetings with veterans are not just material for an article; they are yet another lesson in courage, resilience, and humanity. Encountering people who survived the horrors of war and gave us peace is an unforgettable dialogue with living history. Every wrinkle on their faces holds wisdom, and their eyes shine with optimism and unwavering faith that guided them through life and helped them endure the harsh battles and war years.

At meetings with veterans (and this one was no exception), you observe how these people, who became heroes and helped end one of the bloodiest wars in human history, do not be proud of heroism—there is no boasting about their feats. Their words carry human simplicity and undeniable facts that cannot be found in school and university textbooks.

After the meeting, reflections and thoughts continued to spark internal dialogues for a long time. Victory is not an abstract concept but millions of people ready to give their lives to protect their families, loved ones, and homeland. The veterans of the Great Patriotic War are our teachers, and we have to pass on their lessons of true patriotism. ///nCa, 6 May 2025

Some photos from the event: