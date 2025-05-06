Arkadag Berdimuhamedov meets President Macron in France Visit

The National Leader of Turkmenistan, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov, who is on an official visit to France, was received by French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (5 May 2025) at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

According to AFP, several agreements were signed at the Elysee but they did not mention cooperation on energy.

France’s Thales Alenia Space Group signed a framework agreement for the supply of a second telecommunications satellite to the former Soviet republic.

The two governments also agreed to cooperate in the field of sustainable urban development while concluding a roadmap for educational and academic cooperation and the extension of a joint archaeological mission in Turkmenistan.

This is the second visit of Arkadag Berdimuhamedov to France. His previous visit took place in 2010 when he was the President of Turkmenistan. During that visit, he met then-President Nicolas Sarkozy. In another visit to Europe, Arkadag met German chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin in 2016.

TDH, the official news agency of Turkmenistan, commented that Turkmen-French cooperation in the political and diplomatic sphere is successfully developing both in bilateral and multilateral formats. Political consultations are regularly held between the foreign ministries of the two countries. /// nCa, 6 May 2025 (picture credit AFP)