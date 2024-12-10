A new Estonian Ambassador arrived in Ashgabat

On 9 December 2024, Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Ms. D.Gulmanova accepted a letter of credence from the Estonian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Jaap Ora (with residence in Astana).

Gulmanova provided the Ambassador with information on the main directions of Turkmenistan’s domestic and foreign policy, as well as on the activities of the national Parliament.

The parties expressed their readiness to expand parliamentary ties.

Ambassador Jaap Ora also presented copies of credentials to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov.

The parties discussed the agenda of Turkmen-Estonian relations. It was noted that cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Estonia is developing on the basis of the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutually beneficial partnership.

The diplomats discussed the prospects for building up relations in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

There was also an exchange of views on topical issues of regional and international agenda of mutual interest.///nCa, 10 December 2024