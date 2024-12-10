News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » A new Estonian Ambassador arrived in Ashgabat

A new Estonian Ambassador arrived in Ashgabat

By

On 9 December 2024, Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Ms. D.Gulmanova accepted a letter of credence from the Estonian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Jaap Ora (with residence in Astana).

Gulmanova provided the Ambassador with information on the main directions of Turkmenistan’s domestic and foreign policy, as well as on the activities of the national Parliament.

The parties expressed their readiness to expand parliamentary ties.

Ambassador Jaap Ora also presented copies of credentials to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov.

The parties discussed the agenda of Turkmen-Estonian relations. It was noted that cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Estonia is developing on the basis of the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutually beneficial partnership.

The diplomats discussed the prospects for building up relations in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

There was also an exchange of views on topical issues of regional and international agenda of mutual interest.///nCa, 10 December 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan presented copies of credentials
  2. New Slovenian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Presents Credentials
  3. Ambassador of France presented copies of his credentials to Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan
  4. Australian Ambassador Presents Credentials in Ashgabat
  5. Ambassador of Turkmenistan met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye
  6. Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman presented copies of credentials at the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan
  7. The Parliament and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan received the new Ambassador of Greece
  8. Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan Hail Successful Development of Strategic Ties
  9. New Angolan Ambassador to Turkmenistan Presents Credentials
  10. First Nicaraguan Ambassador Arrives in Turkmenistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan