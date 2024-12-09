Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care reports successes and outlines future goals

On Saturday, 7 December, in the city of Arkadag, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov chaired a meeting of the Board of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care. It was attended by members of the Board, as well as Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the city of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan D.Orazov and mayor of Arkadag Ms. G.Mammedova.

The meeting reviewed the outcomes of the activities of the Charitable Foundation over the past period; changes made to legislative legal acts; expenditure of funds of the Charitable Foundation; the results of the work of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Center for this year, etc..

Here are the main points of the meeting:

261 surgeries were performed for children

The Vice-President of the Charitable Foundation, R. Bazarov, highlighted the Foundation’s achievements, reporting that 500 surgeries were performed on sick children at the Foundation’s expense, including 261 this year. Additionally, preventive examinations were conducted, and children received essential medical supplies.

A significant development is the installation of “Dialog+” hemodialysis machines from B.Braun (Germany) in children’s hospitals across Ashgabat and the provinces. This vital equipment is expected to significantly improve the life expectancy of children requiring dialysis.

The Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Center in Arkadag continues to play a crucial role in restoring children’s health.

The Foundation’s international humanitarian efforts were also emphasized. Aid was dispatched to children in Türkiye, Ukraine, Russia, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Palestine.

Furthermore, the Foundation provided computers to students at a school built by Turkmenistan in Tajikistan’s Khatlon region. Baby food produced by the medical cluster was also sent to Afghanistan.

The 57th session of the UN Commission on Population and Development acknowledged the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Foundation’s significant humanitarian work, signifying a growing international reputation for the organization.

The Foundation consistently demonstrates its commitment to children’s well-being. On occasions such as New Year, International Children’s Day, and other significant holidays, children residing in orphanages across the country receive gifts. Additionally, graduates from these institutions are provided with computers.

The Charter and the Board of the Foundation approved

The National Leader of the Turkmen people signed a decree on improving the activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Children in Need of Care and the Regulations on the Council of Elders under the Foundation. He also approved the Charter and the Board of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care.

The documents were submitted by the lawyer of the Foundation Ms. M.Khojamberdieva.

In accordance with the document, two vice-president positions have been created in the Board of the Charitable Foundation, one for medical activities, the other for the industrial sector.

Ms. Oguljahan Atabayeva has been appointed to the position of Vice-president for Medical activities of the Charity Foundation.

Khajimyrad Khajimyradov has been appointed as Executive Officer.

Azat Djepbarov has been appointed as Media Representative of the Charitable Foundation.

Financial issues

The Foundation’s accountant, Ms Chernova, presented a report on the Foundation’s activities. This included details on measures undertaken to support sick children within the country, as well as the allocation of funds for humanitarian aid to children abroad.

The report outlined the amount of funds received by the Foundation and included a budget plan for charitable humanitarian assistance in 2025.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed the submitted document, which approved the allocated funds for various purposes. These include the purchase of gifts for celebratory occasions, the provision of medical care for sick children, and the financing of humanitarian aid

Activities of the Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Center

Ms. Okuzova, Director of the Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Center, announced that 27 children successfully graduated from the Center’s kindergarten this year and have now enrolled in schools in Arkadag.

Currently, approximately 100 children are receiving care at the Center.

Children from across the velayats and Ashgabat have recently completed their second course of rehabilitation treatment.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry and the Austrian company SANLAS Holding GmbH, under a trilateral Memorandum, the Center is actively engaged in studying international best practices in rehabilitation medicine.

A group of doctors and teachers from the Center recently participated in international training conferences, including “Early Child Development and Early Integration” and “Exchange of Experience in the Treatment of Children with Various Types of Autism.”

The Center is currently developing proposals for advanced training programs for specialized professionals in areas such as clinical pedagogy for the deaf, clinical speech therapy, and clinical psychology.

Commenting on the report, the National Leader noted that the Turkmen people have long-standing humanistic traditions of surrounding a child with comprehensive care and love. “No child in the country is left without support. The state stands by them like a mountain. Measures are consistently being taken at the state level to create favorable conditions for the comprehensive development of children and their full participation in society,” Arkadag Berdimuhamedov said.

He ordered to prepare gifts for children on behalf of the Head of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Charitable Foundation.

Construction of a medical cluster

During the meeting, the head of the State Committee for the Construction of the city of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan, D.Orazov, reported on the ongoing work to increase the pace of construction of medical cluster buildings in the territory of the new city. He also said that several types of medicines are currently being produced and distributed among healthcare institutions.

Doctor Arkadag stressed that issues related to the compliance of manufactured medicines with established standards, their high quality and environmental cleanliness should be kept under constant control.

Preparing for festive events

The Mayor of Arkadag, Ms. Mammedova, reported on the preparations for the International Day of Neutrality and the New Year holiday, including celebrations and gifts.

Speech by the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

Dear Board members!

As you know, this year was marked by unforgettable events in the life of the independent Motherland and beloved people. These successes – political, social and international – inspire our people to achieve high goals and increase pride in an independent Homeland.

In general, I would like to note that on the eve of the 33rd anniversary of the country’s independence, the year “The Fount of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi”, full of historical events, a meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, several meetings of the Council of Elders of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care were successfully held. The Foundation has also sent humanitarian aid to some friendly States.

Dear Board members! Dear participants of the meeting!

I cordially congratulate you on the successful completion of the year “The Fount of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi” and the approaching 29th anniversary of the neutrality of our independent state!

Dear people!

Next year, at the international level, we will widely celebrate the 30th anniversary of permanent neutrality, which has been recognized twice by the United Nations General Assembly. May 2025 be marked by the triumph of our traditions of peace and trust, bring success to our Motherland, happiness to the people, friendship to humanity, and peace to the globe.

Dear Board members!

In our independent Homeland, the upbringing of a physically strong and spiritually rich happy generation, the protection of the health of mother and child are among the priorities of state policy. Consistent comprehensive work is being carried out in this direction in the country. The establishment of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation in our sovereign state to provide assistance to children in need of care is evidence of caring for every child. Such humanistic measures originate from the past of our people, from the wonderful traditions of our ancestors.

Dear Board members!

In our independent Homeland, the health of the people is equated with the wealth of the country. In Turkmenistan, under the leadership of Arkadagly Hero Serdar, large-scale work is underway to introduce the principles of a healthy lifestyle, educate a physically strong and spiritually rich generation devoted to an independent neutral Homeland.

According to the Saglyk State Program, modern healthcare facilities, clinical and scientific clinical centers have been built in all regions of the country. The opening of the International Health and Rehabilitation Center and the International Scientific and Clinical Center of Physiology in the capital this year, as well as a number of medical institutions in the velayats, is a clear indication that human health is a priority of the state.

I would like to note separately that the Arkadag Medisina Klasteri Menejment [Medical Claster] enterprise, established in the city of Arkadag, implements large-scale measures and produces various types of medical devices for the healthcare sector.

The Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care plays an important role in the formation of a healthy young generation. The President of Turkmenistan provides constant support to the Foundation’s activities, including the promotion of the principles of humanism, justice and goodwill, and the development of charitable activities. In the new historical era, the ancient traditions of the Turkmen people find vivid expression in the humanitarian policy of Arkadagly Hero Serdar.

Dear Board members!

Our people have a long-standing humanistic tradition of surrounding a child with comprehensive care and love. Turkmens have always had a high love and affection for children.

Following the primordial national traditions of humanism and support for children and adolescents left without parental care or persons replacing them, they are surrounded by special attention and care in our independent neutral country.

No child in the country is left without support. The state stands by them like a mountain. At the State level, measures are consistently being taken to create favorable conditions for the comprehensive development of children and their full participation in society.

We take a very responsible and comprehensive approach to the fate of children in need of support, to ensure their happy future. In our country, these children are in the center of attention, all conditions are created for them to feel like full members of a large and friendly family – the Turkmen society. The health of many children in the country has been restored at the expense of the Fund, and we will continue this work.

Our activities are aimed at ensuring a happy life for our children and grandchildren. Taking care of the younger generation is taking care of our great and bright future. The work carried out is of great importance in strengthening the foundations of a happy life for the present and future generations of the Turkmen people.

The high international assessment of the Foundation’s activities clearly demonstrates the success of the state policy of an independent country and the accumulated exemplary experience in charity and love for children.///nCa, 9 December 2024