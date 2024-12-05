News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of Trade of Türkiye

The President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of Trade of Türkiye

By

On Wednesday, 4 December, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Turkish Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat, who arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the Exhibition of Turkish Export Goods.

At the beginning of the meeting, Bolat conveyed greetings to the President, as well as to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Arkadag Berdimuhamedov from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In response, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed his best wishes to the leader of Türkiye and noted that the exhibition of Turkish export goods, which is regularly held in Turkmenistan, is one of the important events contributing to the intensification of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two states.

As stated during the meeting, the Republic of Türkiye is one of the fraternal nations for Turkmenistan. The ties between two countries are long-term, strategic and based on mutual respect and support.

Turkmen-Turkish relations have been consistently growing in a number of areas, including trade, energy, textile industry, construction and other sectors.

Noting the importance of bilateral trade and economic partnership, the President of Turkmenistan paid special attention to the introduction of new technologies and advanced scientific achievements in various fields for the ongoing modernization of the economy.

The Head of State confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to develop fruitful bilateral cooperation, including increasing trade turnover, as well as to consider specific proposals in various areas of mutual interest.///nCa, 5 December 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Türkiye is determined to strengthen and diversify partnership with Turkmenistan, says Minister Ömer Bolat
  2. Türkiye is one of the strategic trade and economic partners of Turkmenistan, says President Serdar Berdimuhamedov
  3. Video meeting between minister of trade of Turkey and deputy prime minister of Turkmenistan for trade
  4. President of Turkmenistan welcomes the New Ambassador of Türkiye
  5. The President of Turkmenistan received the Chairman of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye
  6. President of Turkmenistan to pay an official visit to Türkiye soon
  7. President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of Energy of Iran
  8. Erdogan invited the President of Turkmenistan to visit Turkiye
  9. Over 70 companies will take part in the Exhibition of Turkish Export goods in Ashgabat
  10. President of Turkmenistan to visit Türkiye early next year
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan