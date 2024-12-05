The President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of Trade of Türkiye

On Wednesday, 4 December, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Turkish Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat, who arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the Exhibition of Turkish Export Goods.

At the beginning of the meeting, Bolat conveyed greetings to the President, as well as to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Arkadag Berdimuhamedov from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In response, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed his best wishes to the leader of Türkiye and noted that the exhibition of Turkish export goods, which is regularly held in Turkmenistan, is one of the important events contributing to the intensification of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two states.

As stated during the meeting, the Republic of Türkiye is one of the fraternal nations for Turkmenistan. The ties between two countries are long-term, strategic and based on mutual respect and support.

Turkmen-Turkish relations have been consistently growing in a number of areas, including trade, energy, textile industry, construction and other sectors.

Noting the importance of bilateral trade and economic partnership, the President of Turkmenistan paid special attention to the introduction of new technologies and advanced scientific achievements in various fields for the ongoing modernization of the economy.

The Head of State confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to develop fruitful bilateral cooperation, including increasing trade turnover, as well as to consider specific proposals in various areas of mutual interest.///nCa, 5 December 2024