The President of Turkmenistan congratulated the participants of the Exhibition of Turkish export goods

The Exhibition of export goods of the Republic of Türkiye starts today in Ashgabat.

This event, which has already become a tradition, underlines the importance of Türkiye as one of Turkmenistan’s key trade and economic partners.

The exhibition will showcase the achievements of dozens of Turkish companies in various sectors, including industry, agriculture, construction and services.

Among the participants there are both well-established companies and new ones that seek cooperation with Turkmenistan as part of the large-scale reforms being carried out in the country.

In his address to the participants of the exhibition, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted the importance of this event for strengthening interstate relations and developing trade and economic ties between the two countries. He stressed that Turkmenistan plans to implement major projects in various industries.

“Our Homeland invites the Turkish business community to partner in projects implemented on the basis of the principles of a modern smart city and to create a medical cluster in the city of Arkadag,” the head of state said.

He also noted the importance of introducing high technologies and innovations into major energy and infrastructure projects being implemented in Turkmenistan.

A meeting of the Turkmen-Turkish Business Council will also be held on the sidelines of the exhibition. This event will provide a platform for sharing experiences, discussing promising areas of cooperation and concluding new agreements.

The President of Turkmenistan expressed confidence that the exhibition will make a significant contribution to the further development of mutually beneficial relations between the two fraternal countries. “There are ample opportunities for further development and deepening of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Türkiye, which is facilitated primarily by the historical and cultural community of the peoples of the two countries, as well as their efforts to strengthen friendly, benevolent relations,” he stressed. ///nCa, 4 December 2024