The National Leader of the Turkmen people met with the head of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States

As part of a working visit to Hungary, the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States Binali Yildirim.

Yildirim thanked Berdimuhamedov for his active participation in the activities of the OTS Council of Elders and noted that the implementation of the initiatives announced by the national leader of the Turkmen people at the Council meeting will contribute to improving the effectiveness of the Council’s work and strengthening peace and trust in the world.

In turn, Chairman Halk Maslahaty stressed that the development of effective bilateral and multilateral cooperation with the Turkic states is one of the priorities of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy.

Speaking about contacts in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, Yildirim noted that TURKSOY held international events at a high level in honor of the announcement of the ancient city of Anau as the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2024 and the 300th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fraga.

During the meeting, it was also stressed that the awarding of the title of “Honorary Elder of Turkmenistan” to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and the presentation of the jubilee medal “Magtymguly Pyragynyň 300 ýyllygyna” are a sign of recognition of the merits of the Turkish leader in strengthening relations between the two friendly countries.

Noting the long-term, strategic nature of the bilateral partnership, both sides emphasized the shared language, culture, and spiritual heritage of the two peoples. This common ground has positively influenced the steady growth of interstate relations. In light of this, the two sides exchanged views on the prospects of Turkmen-Turkish cooperation.///nCa, 2 December 2024