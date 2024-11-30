China is willing to increase the scale of trade and investment cooperation with Turkmenistan, says Wang Yi

On 30 November 2024, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with a Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi in Chengdu. During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, confirming their commitment to strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the countries.

Wang Yi stressed the high level of relations between China and Turkmenistan, calling the countries “good brothers and good partners.”

He noted that under the strategic leadership of the two heads of state, Chinese-Turkmen relations have maintained a steady development dynamic. Last year, the two heads of state jointly announced an increase in the level of Chinese-Turkmen relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The Chinese Foreign Minister called for further implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level, strengthening mutual support on issues involving each other’s core interests, and exploring new ideas to expand comprehensive mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the meeting, the need for careful preparation for the meeting of the bilateral cooperation committee, which is scheduled for next year, was noted.

Wang Yi expressed China’s readiness to further expand the scale of trade and investment cooperation with Turkmenistan. Among the promising areas of cooperation, he named agriculture, trans-Caspian logistics, the creation of centers of traditional Chinese medicine and the opening of cultural centers.

According to the Wang Yi, the Chinese market is open to Turkmenistan. China is ready to increase imports of non-primary goods from Turkmenistan and will encourage investment projects by Chinese companies in the country.

In turn, Rashid Meredov noted the high level of trust and friendship between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President Xi Jinping, which gives a powerful impetus to the development of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

He confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to intensify high-level contacts, use the potential of the bilateral cooperation committee, strengthen cooperation between foreign ministries, and promote mutually beneficial cooperation in the flagship project of natural gas trade between the two sides.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on multilateral issues and agreed to continue close cooperation and support each other’s international initiatives.

Following the meeting, a Memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China for 2025-2026.///nCa, 30 November 2024 (based on the press release of the MFA China)

MFA Turkmenistan: Priority vectors of Turkmen-Chinese cooperation were discussed

On 30 November 2024, the meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi was held on the margins of the Fifth Central Asia-China Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Chengdu, Sichuan Province of the People’s Republic of China.

During the meeting, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs noted with satisfaction the fruitful nature of the interstate dialogue built on the principles of mutually beneficial partnership. Regular contacts at the highest, governmental and interdepartmental levels contribute to the dynamic development of bilateral relations. In this regard, the sides discussed issues related to the implementation of previously reached bilateral agreements.

It was emphasized that this meeting is a good opportunity to exchange views on the current state of the Turkmen-Chinese friendly relations, which are of comprehensive strategic nature. The Ministers underlined that the Turkmen-Chinese Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee serves as an effective mechanism of interstate collaboration.

The diplomats also noted the effectiveness of the multilateral dialogue between Turkmenistan and China within the framework of international and regional structures. They highlighted the efficiency of the “Central Asia-China” Format. In this context, the sides discussed preparations to the second Summit of Heads of State of the “Central Asia-China” Format, scheduled to be held in Astana in 2025.

The heads of foreign ministries noted the effective cooperation in trade and economic sphere, as well as analyzed the progress of joint activities in the field of energy, transport and communication interconnectivity, as well as cultural and humanitarian vector.

Upon the outcomes of the meeting, the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China for 2025-2026 was signed. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 30 November 2024