Building Dialogue Together: Discussion Board in Ashgabat devoted to International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls

Ashgabat, 29 November 2024 – The EU “Strategic Communication and Public Diplomacy” project working alongside the economic society “Ynamly Durmush”, joined the global movement to commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls on 25 November, by hosting in Ashgabat a public discussion board “Building Dialogue Together”.

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women marks the start of the UNiTE campaign, a 16-day event running from 25 November to 10 December. The campaign concludes on the International Human Rights Day, which falls on 10 December.

The gathering provided a platform for representatives from international organisations, UN agencies, local civil society organisations, and dedicated young individuals to unite in their efforts to end gender-based violence. Participants shared insights, exchange ideas and stress the importance of a multi-sectoral approach to measure progress in eliminating gender-based violence and achieving gender equality.

Throughout the event attendees participated in open-mic sessions where diverse viewpoints and ideas were expressed regarding gender equality. Speakers also emphasized the importance of taking tangible steps within their communities to combat gender-based violence and create a culture of respect and equality.

The event concluded with a job fair and information on educational programs and training, and projects for women and girls from various local and international agencies. ///nCa, 30 November 2024 (in cooperation with the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan)