16th Meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States Convened in Budapest

The 16th Meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States took place on 29 November 2024 in Budapest, Hungary. Hosted by Hungary, the meeting marked another milestone in the organization’s efforts to enhance cooperation and solidarity among Turkic States.

The National Leader of Turkmen People, chairman of People’s Council Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attended the meeting.

The members of the Council reviewed the successful implementation of initiatives stemming from summits, which showcased the OTS’s dedication to addressing pressing global and regional challenges.

They also reviewed the progress made on recommendations from the 15th CoE meeting in Ashgabat in 2024.

Updates were presented on initiatives made in the Bishkek Summit, held on 6 November 2024 under the motto “Empowering the Turkic World: Economic Integration, Sustainable Development, Digital Future, and Security for All”.

The Council expressed its gratitude to Hungarian side for hosting this important meeting, further underscoring the active role of Observer States in supporting the organization’s mission and vision.///nCa, 30 November 2024 (based on OTS press release)

 

