We are very optimistic in regards to the future development of Emirati-Turkmen relationship, says UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmed Alhay Al-Hameli

The Ambassador of the UAE to Turkmenistan, Ahmed Alhay Al-Hameli, hosted a reception to mark the 53rd National Day of the United Arab Emirates.

The high-ranking guest at the reception on behalf of the Government of Turkmenistan was Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov.

Speech by Ambassador Ahmed Alhay Al-Hameli:

Let peace be with you and may the mercy and blessing of Allah be upon you.

Your Excellency Rashid Meredov,

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of the Ministers of Turkmenistan,

the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. I’m glad to welcome you here today.

Your Excellences, Heads of Diplomatic Missions and Representatives of International Organizations accredited in Turkmenistan,

Dear guests,

Dear attendees,

Today we are celebrating the 53rd anniversary of UAE establishment as a federal state. Taking this wonderful opportunity, I would like to convey greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of United Arab Emirates, may Allah keep him safe, and also the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, may Allah bless him, and of Their Highnesses Members of Federal Supreme Council, Rulers of Emirates, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, to His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov the President of Turkmenistan and His Excellency Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov the Leader of Turkmen Nation and Chairman of People’s Council of Turkmenistan.

I would like to emphasize that Emirati-Turkmen relations have always been resilient and highly dynamic on the level of the leadership of both countries, which is reflected by high-level bilateral visits.

On January 5th, 2024, His Excellency Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov the Leader of Turkmen Nation and Chairman of People’s Council of Turkmenistan visited UAE.

On February 21st, 2024, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, visited Turkmenistan and met His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the President of Turkmenistan. On November 25th, 2024, His Excellency Suhail Al Mazroui UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Envoy of UAE Foreign Minister and His Excellency Doctor Sultan Al Jaber Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology visited Turkmenistan and met His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the President of Turkmenistan, and His Excellency Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov the Leader of Turkmen Nation and Chairman of People’s Council of Turkmenistan.

I’d like to highlight that there is exceptional development of relationship on every level. Within the first half of 2024, the volume of bilateral trade turnover increased on 5,9% in comparison with 2023, in terms of which it has reached approximately 1.3 billion dollars (non-oil trade). At the moment, UAE is the 4th Turkmenistan’s foreign trade partner.

This year, Embassy seek the opportunity to further enhance bilateral relationship by strengthening cultural and educational ties between two countries. In October, Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, visited Turkmenistan and took part in international forum dedicated to 300th anniversary of the great Turkmen poet and philosopher Magtymguly Fragi. Also, for the second time, Embassy facilitated performance of Global Connection Program, in terms of which 10 future diplomats from Turkmenistan will get trained at Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy.

To strengthen the ties between the parliaments of two countries, this year, in May, UAE-Turkmenistan Parliamentary Friendship Group had the first session.

Speaking on the efforts in economic relations, this year, in June, UAE Embassy organized UAE-Turkmenistan Business Forum. UAE delegation to Business Forum was headed by His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq, UAE Minister of Economy. 50 officials and companies from UAE and 150 officials and companies from Turkmenistan took part in the Forum. It was a great success and resulted in signing of MOU between both Chambers.

Within the same month, UAE Embassy, in cooperation with UN Resident Coordinator Office and Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan, organized event devoted to the outcomes of COP28.

In August, for the second year in a row, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Embassy facilitated camping in Turkmenistan for young cyclist from Abu-Dhabi Cycling Club, who felt themselves at home, thanks to comprehensive support provided by Turkmenistan government, who made this trip happened.

In October this year, on the occasion of 29th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations establishment, UAE Embassy organized second Emirati-Turkmen Fitness Games in Ashgabat, which was attended by 120 athletes.

On October 16th, National Cycling Team of Turkmenistan took part in Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo for the second time in a row.

Within the same month, Embassy granted 4 bicycles to Turkmen Cycling Federation.

Conducting events like these, Embassy is looking forward to bring Emirati-Turkmen relations to the next level.

COP28

In regards to UAE participation in international forums, in December 2023, UAE hosted 28th UN Climate Change Conference.

UAE Consensus met historical challenge. Under the Action Agenda, parties issued 11 pledges and declarations on climate actions, mobilized more than $85 billion in funding, including launch of 30 bln USD Alterra – world’s largest private climate investment fund.

More than 140 world leaders, 1100 high level officials and approximately 70 000 participants attended the Conference. Attendance of COP28 by His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the President of Turkmenistan, became a significant milestone, and was marked by Turkmenistan’s joining Global Methane Pledge and Emirates Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action.

Economic achievements.

United Arab Emirates has emerged as a leading model in the field of sustainable economic development on the global stage: within the first half of 2024, foreign trade turnover established a record and exceeded 381 bln USD, which is 11% growth. It is projected, that to the end of 2024 UAE GDP will grow 4%.

In 2024, UAE Ranks 1st Globally in Strong and Stable Economy and 7th on World Competitiveness. Emirates ranked 2nd globally in greenfield FDI project.

Other achievements

In regards to the achievements 0., I would like to mention that UAE airline company Emirates once again won Best Airline in the World’. In 2023, UAE airports surpass 134-million-passenger mark in 2023.

In 2024, country is ranked 20th in Global AI Index. In September 2024, UAE launched 100 bln USD Global AI Infrastructure Investment Partnership.

In 2024, United Arab Emirates passport is ranked number 1 in the world based on Passport Index ratings. United Arab Emirates citizen is able to travel visa-free to 180 countries.

UAE was ranked 10th globally in the 2024 Soft Power Index.

In regards to space navigation, Emirati astronaut Nora Al Matrooshi became the first Arab female graduated NASA training program and awarded with NASA pin.

UAE ranked 7th globally in the UNDP Gender Inequality Index 2024.

Humanitarian Diplomacy

Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE plays an outstanding role in humanitarian aid efforts, providing 4 initiatives:

5 mln USD funding allocation for the delivery of a critical polio vaccination drive in Gaza for 640 000 children.

Signing agreement with UNICEF to aid 7 mln USD humanitarian efforts in Sudan and South Sudan.

Commitment to empower women and girls by providing them necessary resources, to improve lives of Afghani women and children, specifically supporting education, healthcare, maintenance of life and entrepreneurial opportunities in order to achieve sustainable and economically stable Afghanistan.

Allocation of 100 mln USD to tackle hunger and poverty​​ reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to its partnership with the G20

Foreign Policy

I’d like to emphasize that UAE foreign policy is based on fundamental principles, which are:

Protection of civilians Supremacy of law Commitments to human rights Adherence to good neighborhood

Those principles are the central pillar of UAE foreign policy aimed to reduce both regional and global conflicts.

It is also manifested in Gaza Operation called Chivalrous Knight 3, which was initiated to alleviate suffers of civilians. UAE also allocated 20 mln USD to UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

We reaffirm that UAE condemns any attempts to displace residents of Gaza from their land or to change legal status of Occupied Palestinian Territory.

UAE also rejects policy of starvation and blockade directed at Palestinian civilians and discourages turning Gaza Strip unfit for living.

UAE calls for full and constant cease-fire in Gaza strip, unconditional delivery of humanitarian aid and start of political process based on two-states establishment.

UAE demands to end war operation on the South of Lebanon and implement UN Security Council Resolution № 1701. Emirates allocated 100 mln USD humanitarian aid to the people of Lebanon going through the tough time.

UAE also played an important role as credible mediator between Russia and Ukraine facilitating exchange of 2000 war prisoners. In this regards, UAE will pursue the efforts for a peaceful solution to the Ukraine –Russia conflict.

From this platform, I confirm that UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the President of United Arab Emirates, and under the constant attention of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan UAE Vice President, is making its utmost efforts to enhance relations in all the field and strengthen bilateral ties between the countries and friendly people of UAE and Turkmenistan.

We are very optimistic in regards to the future development of Emirati-Turkmen relationship, the more so, as those relationships have great promising opportunities, including in oil and gas, renewable energy, food security and others.

And to the end, I pray to Allah to bless Turkmen people with further stability, peace and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the President of Turkmenistan.

Let peace be with you and may the mercy and blessing of Allah be upon you. ///nCa, 27 November 2024

Here are some photos from the event: