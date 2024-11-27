News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan took part in the session of the General Assembly of the International Bureau of Exhibitions in Paris

On 26 November 2024, the 175th session of the General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) was held in Paris, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in France reports.

The session was attended by Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the BIE, Maksat Chariyev, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan Mergen Gurdov, as well as a representative of the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan.

At the opening of the session, the agenda was approved, including reports from the Administrative and Budgetary Committee, the Executive Committee, the Legal Committee, as well as the Information and Communications Committee of the BIE. As part of the agenda, the reports of the delegations on the preparations for the upcoming international exhibitions were heard.

Delegations from Japan, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, and Italy presented their plans for Expo 2025 in Osaka-Kansai, Expo 2030 in Riyadh, Expo 2027 in Belgrade, the International Horticultural Exhibition 2027 in Yokohama, and Milan Triennial 2025, respectively.

During the session, the delegation of Turkmenistan had a brief meeting with the Secretary General of the BIE, Dimitri Kerkentzes. During the conversation, bilateral relations were discussed in the context of Turkmenistan’s membership in the organization’s Administrative and Budgetary Committee.

The representatives of Turkmenistan confirmed country’s commitment to further development of relations and fruitful cooperation with the BIE. The issue of preparations for the next meeting of the Administrative and Budgetary Committee of the BIE in Ashgabat, scheduled for the first half of 2025, was also discussed.

Kerkentzes thanked the Turkmen side for its desire to strengthen cooperation and expressed the readiness of the BIE secretariat to continue fruitful joint work. ///nCa, 27 November 2024

 

