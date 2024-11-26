Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov completed work on a new book “Hakyda göwheri”

The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a working meeting on the development of science, the implementation of large-scale reforms deployed in the sectors of the national economy

The meeting was attended by the Managing Director of the Office of Halk Maslahaty, the Vice-president of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Children in Need of Guardianship R.Bazarov and the President of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan A.Ashirov.

Commenting on the reports, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of comprehensive modernization of national legislation, the development of new technologies and the digital system. He noted that the modern era is the age of science, and instructed to pay special attention to the development of this area, the modernization of electronic commerce and the development of intellectual property.

In this regard, Arkadag gave specific instructions on the development of intellectual property laws.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty also noted that 2024, declared the year of Magtymguly Fragi by the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), is marked by grandiose reforms in the life of the country. The city of Anau has been declared the cultural capital of the Turkic world, which is a great honor for the Turkmen people.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of preserving and popularizing the historical values and literary heritage of the Turkmen people.

During the meeting, Arkadag presented his new book “Hakyda göwheri” (“The Diamond of Memory”), dedicated to the influence of the works of Magtymguly Fragi on universal values and the contribution of Turkmen culture to world civilization.

“The book contains materials devoted to the influence of the works of Magtymguly Fragi on universal human values, our glorious history, the contribution of national culture to world civilization. Being the heart of the Great Silk Road, our country is undergoing historical transformations. Whatever era we consider, it is obvious that Turkmen culture has always been famous in the world for its unique values, which have had a huge impact on the history of mankind,” Arkadag stressed.

“As the people say: whoever has no past has no future. We must always remember our national identity, follow the path of our forefathers and at the same time move with the times. Each of us has the right to be proud of the rich literary heritage and achievements of our sovereign Fatherland, because we are a great power, and a great power has a great nation!” he said.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people expressed confidence that the book “Hakyda göwheri” will be of interest to the general public and will contribute to the study of the rich cultural heritage of Turkmenistan.///nCa, 26 November 2024