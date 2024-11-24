An unforgettable evening of German classical music in Ashgabat

A brilliant musical event took place in Ashgabat as part of the European Union Culture Week in Turkmenistan. The prestigious Musical and Drama Theater in Ashgabat provided the stage for an unforgettable evening of classical music. The concert showcased the works of renowned German composers.

Ambassador of Germany to Turkmenistan, Bernd Heinze, opened the concert by highlighting the significant role of German music in global culture. He emphasized that composers like Bach, Beethoven, and Wagner are just a few of the many extraordinary talents that have emerged from Germany’s rich musical tradition.

The concert was a captivating musical journey through time and styles. Soprano Narine Egiyan, the Klenke String Quartet, and the virtuoso double bassist Alf Moser performed a diverse repertoire, ranging from the Baroque era of Handel to the Romantic period of Schumann and Strauss. The audience was treated to exquisite arias, oratorio excerpts, and operatic selections, all delivered with exceptional skill and artistry.

The program also featured works by other celebrated classical composers such as Mozart, Haydn, Weber, Mendelssohn, Reger, and Lehar. While not all of these composers were born in Germany, they were associated with German-speaking countries, contributing significantly to the rich tapestry of German musical heritage.

Soprano Narine Yegiyan was born in Armenia and currently lives in Berlin as a German citizen. She was educated at the State Conservatory of her hometown of Yerevan. In 2013-2018, she was a member of the main ensemble of soloists of the State Opera. In the last few years, Narine Yegiyan has been a freelance artist. In addition to touring opera houses, she devotes herself mainly to concert literature on singing, and also performs as an oratorio performer

For 30 years, the Klenke Quartet has been continuously enriching international concert activities. Annegret Klenke (first violin), Beate Hartmann (second violin), Yvonne Uhlemann (viola) and Ruth Kaltenhäuser (violoncello) have established themselves as one of the most important string quartets in Germany and are “one of the most outstanding European ensembles.”

Double bassist Alf Moser is a member of the Berlin Staatsoper. He has toured many countries of the world with his orchestra and various chamber ensembles.

The performance of German musicians in Ashgabat became a vivid example of cultural cooperation between Turkmenistan and Germany. The concert not only introduced the Turkmen audience to the rich heritage of German classical music, but also strengthened cultural ties between Germany and Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 24 November 2024